peakofohio.com
Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub
Honda and Ohio officials made two big announcements Tuesday regarding major economic development in the state. The first is a $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for the production of electric vehicles. The second is a joint venture (JV) facility with LG Energy Solution...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
Record-Herald
The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map. INITIAL REPORT. A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
Dayton Metro Library to offer rotating schedule of food pantries at 10 locations
DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Ten select branch locations will open a monthly rotating schedule beginning Monday Oct. 17. Adults in need of food assistance who live in Montgomery County will be eligible...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
columbusmessenger.com
London Correctional grows garden and recycling programs
There’s something about planting a seed and nurturing it as it grows. Actually, there are a whole lot of somethings, as offenders at London Correctional Institution (LoCI) have discovered over the past six months. Approximately a dozen offenders have tended a garden covering about an eighth of an acre...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
peakofohio.com
Changes being made to Downtown parking
The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name
Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city's website. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.
peakofohio.com
Chamber hosts annual Legislative Impact Breakfast
For the first time in three years, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce held its Legislative Impact Breakfast in person at Green Hills Foundation Hall. Joining the breakfast were State Representative Jon Cross and soon-to-be State Representative Tim Barhorst. Barhorst is running unopposed in the November election. Chamber President Ben...
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
peakofohio.com
William “Joe” Herring
William “Joe” Herring, 85, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Logan County, Ohio on June 27, 1937, the son of the late William George and Mary Lu (Ricks) Herring Meyer, along with his late stepfather, Lawrence Meyer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Joe Herring, and two brothers, John Edwin “Ed” Herring and Kenneth “Vernon” Herring.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
