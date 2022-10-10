ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub

Honda and Ohio officials made two big announcements Tuesday regarding major economic development in the state. The first is a $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for the production of electric vehicles. The second is a joint venture (JV) facility with LG Energy Solution...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.

It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
bluebonnetnews.com

Lagoon community coming to Dayton area

Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
DAYTON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

London Correctional grows garden and recycling programs

There’s something about planting a seed and nurturing it as it grows. Actually, there are a whole lot of somethings, as offenders at London Correctional Institution (LoCI) have discovered over the past six months. Approximately a dozen offenders have tended a garden covering about an eighth of an acre...
LONDON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Changes being made to Downtown parking

The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Chamber hosts annual Legislative Impact Breakfast

For the first time in three years, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce held its Legislative Impact Breakfast in person at Green Hills Foundation Hall. Joining the breakfast were State Representative Jon Cross and soon-to-be State Representative Tim Barhorst. Barhorst is running unopposed in the November election. Chamber President Ben...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

William “Joe” Herring

William “Joe” Herring, 85, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Logan County, Ohio on June 27, 1937, the son of the late William George and Mary Lu (Ricks) Herring Meyer, along with his late stepfather, Lawrence Meyer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Joe Herring, and two brothers, John Edwin “Ed” Herring and Kenneth “Vernon” Herring.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
LIMA, OH

