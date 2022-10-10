Read full article on original website
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers cornerback Moseley
The 49ers reportedly have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 49ers' season.
49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper. On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense. Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston...
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers swung and hit with Charvarius Ward
While the plan was never to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers being "stuck" with the veteran quarterback may have saved their season. Some might argue that retaining Garoppolo was the best move of the offseason. You also have cornerback Charvarius Ward, though. The former undrafted...
NFC West Stock Watch: Tariq Woolen an ‘Avatar’; Jeff Wilson pacing 49ers' rushing attack
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to have finally found a suitable successor to Richard Sherman during Seattle's Legion of Boom days. Tariq Woolen, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was the talk of training camp in the Pacific Northwest because of his length, speed and sticky coverage. And Woolen's play has...
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
Warner confidently declares 49ers' linebacker tandem best in NFL
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The 49ers linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is at the top of their games. Warner and Greenlaw believe they are the best pair of linebackers in the NFL. Did anyone mention the names Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman?. OK, that’s where...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
49ers open practice window for LB Curtis Robinson
According to the NFL transaction wire, the San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for linebacker Curtis Robinson. He landed on San Francisco's injured reserve list on August 31 due to an ankle injury sustained during the team's final preseason game. Robinson, 24, entered the league in 2021 as...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adamson Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions
One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
Ref: Chris Jones landed on Derek Carr with full body weight, hence flag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Referee Carl Cheffers said he followed the roughing the passer rule when he penalizedChiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones late in the first half of Kansas City's come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit...
Tevin Coleman signed to 49ers active roster
The San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Tevin Coleman to the 53-man roster. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Coleman proved that he still has some juice left this past Sunday, posting 67 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores on 11 touches. The veteran back should continue to see snaps behind Jeff Wilson going forward and is a deep league flex2 option against the Atlanta Falcons. Coleman is the 50th-ranked running back in FantasyPros ECR for Week 6.
Chargers' Brandon Staley: Grew 'closer' with Keenan Allen after tweet
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley expressed no second thoughts Monday regarding his late-game, fourth-down decision a day earlier that nearly proved costly in a 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. Staley also said that he has since met with team captain and wide receiver Keenan...
NFL receiver charged with assault for shoving photographer on field
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for "Monday Night Football" while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the...
Travis Kelce, Chiefs rally from 17-point deficit to take down Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefswon a much different type of game than last week, this kind of victory leaving them with the feeling that they're never out of a game. The Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29.Patrick Mahomesand the offense scored at one point on five straight possessions, with four being Travis Kelce touchdown catches.
Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for MNF shove
Raiderswide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday. The man shoved by Adams, identified by...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll and travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Week 6. The 49ers have taken over the NFC West but are entering this game with some key injuries. Here are our San Francisco 49ers Week 6 predictions as they take on the Falcons.
49ers signing kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad
The move comes after Robbie Gould suffered a knee contusion during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. "He has some swelling. We'll see how it goes throughout the week," head coach Kyle Shanahan noted on Monday before adding that the 49ers planned to work out kickers, just in case.
