Lafayette, LA

Acadiana High School on Lockdown Tuesday Morning [UPDATED]

Acadiana High School is under lockdown again. A number of parents are reporting on social media that Acadiana High is under lockdown and some say that their kids are hiding and are under their desks. KLFY reports, “Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message reads....
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette

A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A vehicle was pulled over by police on Ambassador Caffery for improper lane usage, and shortly after the vehicle was pulled over, police searched the vehicle. It was...
11th Annual Shake Your Trail Feather is This Month

The TECHE Project is hosting its 11th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival: A celebration on the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This event is a celebration of the Bayou Tech Paddle Trail at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge. This year there will...
The Cajuns Explode In The Second Half To Beat Marshall On The Road

It was a Wednesday night matchup between the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana and the Thundering Herd of Marshall. The Cajuns came into the Nationally televised fame with a record of 2-3 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Herd haven't been consistent throughout the 2022 season as well as they come in with a 3-2 record after getting a huge upset win over Notre Dame in week 2. The stage for a pivotal Sun Belt matchup was set, let's see how the game went.
New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Opens in Lafayette

A new olive oil tasting bar has opened in Lafayette, and its sure to take your meals to the next level. Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new bar, Graze Oil, has opened inside the Graze Acadiana store. What is an olive oil tasting bar? Exactly what it sounds like,...
The ‘Good Times’ Continue With New Jazz Lounge Concept Coming to Iconic Building on Pinhook Rd.

An iconic building off Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette is getting new life this fall from two brothers who know a thing or two about “good times.”. Steven and Patrick O’Bryan are the owners of Bon Temps Grill, and the brothers sat down with Megan Wyatt from The Advocate to spill the deets on a new concept they’re bringing to Lafayette before the end of the year.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

