A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community College
Acadiana High School on Lockdown Tuesday Morning [UPDATED]
Acadiana High School is under lockdown again. A number of parents are reporting on social media that Acadiana High is under lockdown and some say that their kids are hiding and are under their desks. KLFY reports, “Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message reads....
No, the Police Department is Not Calling You Asking for Money
The scam has been run in our area before and according to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office, the scammers are at it again. If someone calls you saying they are a police officer and you have a warrant out for your arrest, you want to know that someone who demands money from you is not a real police officer.
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A vehicle was pulled over by police on Ambassador Caffery for improper lane usage, and shortly after the vehicle was pulled over, police searched the vehicle. It was...
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging “No Longer…Fun Prank(s),” Warns of Arrests
Toilet papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!. Earlier today, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux...
UPDATE: Paul Breaux Middle School Lockdown Lifted After Morning Gun Scare
UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has provided the following update:. Lafayette, LA – The lockdown at Paul Breaux Middle School has been lifted around 12:45 p.m. today. The campus was searched and no weapon was found. Investigators interviewed students regarding this situation. Through the investigation it was able to...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Searching Teen Who Left Home
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help if they happen to see Treylon Drake Miller. The juvenile left his house without permission on the night of Friday, September 30. Officials describe him as a white male who stands around five feet, five inches tall. The young...
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
Young Girl Dies After Trying to Cross Street in New Iberia
It was a tragic Saturday for a 5-year-old girl who lost her life trying to cross a street in New Iberia. Louisiana State Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. as troopers responded to the call of a crash in the 900 block of Westend Drive. Investigators say the girl...
Acadiana Center for the Arts Bringing Life & Help to 18 Cultural Projects
The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana. Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?. Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de...
Area of Surrey Street Sectioned Off—Potential Explosive Device Found
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) found a potential explosive device during a traffic stop on Surrey Street. An area of Surrey Street near Evangeline Thruway is sectioned off at this hour. The potential explosive device was located and confiscated by LPSO during the traffic stop which led to enough concern...
Friends, Loved Ones Remember Fatal Hit-And-Run Victim, Jude Jarreau as BRPD Continues Search for SUV
A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge late Saturday night. According to BRPD, the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive around midnight on Saturday. The victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash was 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. Police say Jarreau was attempting to cross...
11th Annual Shake Your Trail Feather is This Month
The TECHE Project is hosting its 11th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival: A celebration on the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This event is a celebration of the Bayou Tech Paddle Trail at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge. This year there will...
Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”
Locals are sharing their concerns over a photo of a rat that was allegedly taken at an Acadiana-area Dollar General store. A Ville Platte man shared the image to his Facebook page, claiming that he snapped the photo of the rodent while he was in the Dollar General store at 505 Tate Cove Rd in Ville Platte, LA.
The Cajuns Explode In The Second Half To Beat Marshall On The Road
It was a Wednesday night matchup between the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana and the Thundering Herd of Marshall. The Cajuns came into the Nationally televised fame with a record of 2-3 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Herd haven't been consistent throughout the 2022 season as well as they come in with a 3-2 record after getting a huge upset win over Notre Dame in week 2. The stage for a pivotal Sun Belt matchup was set, let's see how the game went.
New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Opens in Lafayette
A new olive oil tasting bar has opened in Lafayette, and its sure to take your meals to the next level. Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new bar, Graze Oil, has opened inside the Graze Acadiana store. What is an olive oil tasting bar? Exactly what it sounds like,...
The ‘Good Times’ Continue With New Jazz Lounge Concept Coming to Iconic Building on Pinhook Rd.
An iconic building off Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette is getting new life this fall from two brothers who know a thing or two about “good times.”. Steven and Patrick O’Bryan are the owners of Bon Temps Grill, and the brothers sat down with Megan Wyatt from The Advocate to spill the deets on a new concept they’re bringing to Lafayette before the end of the year.
West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in an Acadiana Parish, How Do You Protect Yourself?
If you live in Iberia Parish, you should know that mosquito samples from the parish have shown West Nile in these samples according to a report at KATC. The information is essential for anyone in Acadiana, as the neuro-invasive form of West Nile virus can be deadly. Five people in our state have died from this form of disease.
Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Already Found in South Louisiana Walmart
A listener submitted this photo of the Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream flavor and she tells me that she found it at a south Louisiana Walmart store. The Christmas Tree Cake treat has quickly become a favorite during the holiday season, and now we can add its flavor to ice cream.
