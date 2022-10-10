Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December
XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
Dr. Seuss's Grinch Gets a Bloody Makeover in New Horror Film "The Mean One"
The Grinch's blood-red Santa Claus coat isn't the only splash of crimson that'll be decking the halls this holiday season. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic children's story, the hairy green villain is making a killer comeback in XYZ Films' new parody horror movie. "The Mean One" — which got its title from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," originally performed by Thurl Ravenscroft in the 1966 animated TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" — reimagines the story of the infamous Grinch by sucking out all the childood whimsy and replacing it with a gruesome storyline that results in piles of blood-stained snow.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why She Had to Be Guarded By Security at Her Own Movie Screening
Fans are counting down the days until Halloween Ends comes out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing promotions, and she shared a hilarious story about why exactly the movie studio sent a security guard to her movie screening.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows
Everything new on Netflix this October
Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot
When “Halloween Ends” hits theaters next weekend it will mark the end of both David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” movies and the conclusion to the franchise as a whole. At least for now, as any slasher fan understands that no series is ever truly dead.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
Collider
10 of the Best Horror Movies of the '60s, According to IMDb
The 1960s were a fertile decade for movies. The American Production Code began to loosen its strict rules governing on-screen sex and violence, giving filmmakers more freedom. Changing cultural attitudes and the rising counterculture also meant there was a demand for new stories. The issues of the day—the sexual revolution, the Cold War, the civil rights movement—demanded exploration on film, even if indirectly.
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
First look at new horror thriller from the minds behind Insidious and The Conjuring
The minds who brought us Insidious and The Conjuring have just dropped a first look at their latest creation M3gan, and it looks like it's about to put all the other haunted dolls to shame. M3gan will tell the story of a genius life-like doll that's been created to be...
Jamie Lee Curtis In ‘Halloween’ Franchise: How Many Movies She’s Been In & Her Future After ‘Halloween Ends’
Jamie Lee Curtis has played “final girl” Laurie Strode across four decades. Halloween Ends is set to bring the franchise to a close. The iconic scream queen has appeared (in one way or another) in no fewer than eight Halloween films. Michael Myers hasn’t seen the last of...
5 Latin horror movies to watch this Halloween
Latin cinema is usually associated with dramas and comedies. While their horror offerings don’t usually make it overseas, thanks to streaming, now more than ever we have access to all kinds of terrifying movies, showing a wealth of Latin horror that we didn’t expect. RELATED: What...
NME
Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t seen any of the ‘Halloween’ movies
Jamie Lee Curtis has said she hasn’t watched any of the Halloween movies, including John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic. The actor, best known for playing “scream queen” Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, explained that she’s never watched back her work in the horror series during an interview with NME.
