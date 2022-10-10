Read full article on original website
Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects
WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
Georgia-Pacific to receive $2.4M incentive from Tennessee for paper plate plant
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson. The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska awarded $35 million grant for broadband
A federal grant will bring broadband access to hundreds of households on the Winnebago Reservation. The Winnebago Tribe will receive just over $35.2 million to install fiber directly connecting 602 unserved tribal households, 40 unserved tribal businesses and 16 unserved tribal community anchor institutions, according to an announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Cutting taxes, helping farmers
A couple of weeks ago, I updated you on the extra legislative session called by the governor. We wrapped the session up this week, so I want to let you know how it turned out. I’m happy to say there’s good news. We passed the largest income tax cut in state history and renewed a variety of truly important agricultural incentives.
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
Weaker version of push to boost reading skills for third- and fourth-graders endorsed
BATON ROUGE, La. - A committee of Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved a watered-down version of a plan aimed at improving reading skills among third- and fourth-graders. Under the original plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, students who failed an end-of-year screening would have been required to...
Poll: Two-thirds of Georgians oppose state's abortion restrictions
ATLANTA — A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the law.
Agriculture is a wise investment for Missouri’s future
After three weeks of debate and negotiations, the Missouri legislature reauthorized targeted agricultural tax credits as part of a broad agriculture legislative package. Most of the agricultural tax credit programs expired at the end of last year. This bill renews the programs for six years, providing tax relief for Missourians and businesses investing in rural communities.
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds earns top mark for fiscal responsibility in conservative group’s report
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received the highest grade for fiscal responsibility among the nation’s governors in a report issued by the conservative Cato Institute. The biennial report grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited government perspective, and awards higher grades to governors whose...
Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One
(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
While enforceability of 1849 abortion ban is debated, health experts worry about OBGYN recruitments
Despite uncertainty about the enforceability of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, there are fears it could already be hurting recruitment of students interested in becoming OBGYN's or family practice physicians in the state. During a Tuesday presentation hosted by Wisconsin Health News, lawyers and physicians discussed the fallout from the U.S....
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election. The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria,...
ArkLaTex Politics: Landry & Tarver
SHREVEPORT, La. - About the time Tuesday night's shootings were unfolding, KTBS 3 News was talking with Sen. Greg Tarver; he was in attendance at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association mayoral forum. One of the topics was crime, and KTBS 3 News had the chance to visit with Tarver about violent...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
State license plates have gone digital. Here's what it means
In a move that would make Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse jealous, digital license plates will soon hit California's roads. The state passed the Motor Vehicle Digital Plate Number Plates bill, otherwise known as Assembly Bill 984, Oct. 5. The bill allows California motorists to replace their traditional metal license plates with mounted digital plates.
Keep an eye out for spread of Asian copperleaf
Editor’s note: The following was written by Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in central Iowa, for the Integrated Crop Management News website Oct. 5. While Iowa weed communities change constantly, it is rare that a species new to the region is discovered. Asian copperleaf (Acalypha australis)...
Cubans continue to arrive off Florida Keys, before and after Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Cubans continue to make the dangerous journey to the Florida Keys both as Hurricane Ian made landfall farther northwest and as recovery efforts continue, local and federal law enforcement agencies report. Federal agencies had been issuing warnings ahead of the hurricane, emphasizing the dangers of...
Read the legal documents
Documents filed by UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin in support or opposition to the union being recognized as a bargaining partner. The briefs were filed with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Originally published on madison.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
