Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
The Best Books for October 2022
We don’t know how it’s already October, but here we are. Thankfully, the books just keep coming, so light your pumpkin candle, and get cozy on the couch because we’re diving into a wild dystopian world, a highly anticipated sequel, a meticulously reported book on transracial adoption, and more.
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
