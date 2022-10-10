Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Host Annual Nittany Lion Cup Open This Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will have their 2022-23 home opener this weekend, October 15-16, with the Nittany Lion Cup Open. This two-day exhibition event will take place at the White Building. The mixed events will be held on Saturday, leaving the women's events for Sunday.
Onward State
Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County
Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Wrap Up Weekend in Minneapolis
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams took part in the first NAC/Olympic qualifying tournament of the fall season this past weekend in Minneapolis, Minn. Several members of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski's team competed in the event. Two Nittany Lions finished in the...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Men's Hockey Set For Home-and-Home Series With Mercyhurst
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series this week against in-state foe, Mercyhurst. The teams will battle inside Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday before concluding the season series the following night in Erie. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October...
GoPSUsports.com
Three Nittany Lions in Top 10 After Opening Day at Georgetown Intercollegiate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Three Nittany Lions are in the top 10 as the Penn State men's golf team holds down third place in a tight team race after the opening two rounds of the Georgetown Intercollegiate at the Liberty National Club Monday. The Nittany Lions are third in...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 25 Women’s Soccer Host Wisconsin on BTN
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 25 Penn State women's soccer program hosts Wisconsin Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. ET on Jeffrey Field. The game will be on national television as the Nittany Lions and Badgers square off on Big Ten Network with Dean Linke (PxP) and Jackie Manny (Analyst) on the call.
GoPSUsports.com
Isaac, Mustipher On Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday. They are two of 61 student-athletes on the watch list. The Comeback Player of the Year Award...
Penn State To Host Proud Boys Leader Gavin McInnes For 'Comedy Show'
Protesting students say the event could be dangerous given the Proud Boys’ history of violence at similar events.
Penn State Football: causes for concern for the Nittany Lions’ road trip to The Big House
After a much-needed bye week, Penn State Football turns their attention to the Michigan Wolverines in the first game of a season-defining three game stretch. The Wolverines are currently favored by one possession at home, and these two teams are very equal in terms of talent across the board. That means something has to give.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Promotional Schedule Announced as Single-Game Ticket Sales Start Tuesday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball promotional schedule has been announced and single-game ticket sales for Nittany Lion home games at the Bryce Jordan Center are set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 11. Season ticket holders and Nittany Lion Club members have priority on single-game ticket purchases.
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
GoPSUsports.com
GAME NOTES: No. 10/10 Penn State vs. No. 5/4 Michigan
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 10/10 Penn State travels to No. 5/4 Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in the Big House with a broadcast on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan for the 25th time in...
abc23.com
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
UPMC welcomes new providers
Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
