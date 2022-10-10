ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Host Annual Nittany Lion Cup Open This Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will have their 2022-23 home opener this weekend, October 15-16, with the Nittany Lion Cup Open. This two-day exhibition event will take place at the White Building. The mixed events will be held on Saturday, leaving the women's events for Sunday.
Onward State

Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County

Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Wrap Up Weekend in Minneapolis

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams took part in the first NAC/Olympic qualifying tournament of the fall season this past weekend in Minneapolis, Minn. Several members of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski's team competed in the event. Two Nittany Lions finished in the...
No. 20 Men's Hockey Set For Home-and-Home Series With Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series this week against in-state foe, Mercyhurst. The teams will battle inside Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday before concluding the season series the following night in Erie. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October...
No. 25 Women’s Soccer Host Wisconsin on BTN

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 25 Penn State women's soccer program hosts Wisconsin Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. ET on Jeffrey Field. The game will be on national television as the Nittany Lions and Badgers square off on Big Ten Network with Dean Linke (PxP) and Jackie Manny (Analyst) on the call.
Isaac, Mustipher On Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday. They are two of 61 student-athletes on the watch list. The Comeback Player of the Year Award...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
GAME NOTES: No. 10/10 Penn State vs. No. 5/4 Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 10/10 Penn State travels to No. 5/4 Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in the Big House with a broadcast on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan for the 25th time in...
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
UPMC welcomes new providers

Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
