Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
Solana-Based Defi Protocol Mango Markets Loses $117 Million in Hack, Exploit Allegedly Revealed in Project’s Discord in March – Bitcoin News
According to various reports, the Solana-based trading and lending platform Mango Markets was hacked as a malicious actor was able to siphon $117 million from the protocol. An analysis of the hack published by Certik explains that the attacker manipulated the price of the project’s native token mango (MNGO) which allowed them to borrow $117 million against the exploited collateral.
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. Many The price...
MNGO Oracle Gets Manipulated; $100 million drained from the protocol
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An alleged group of hackers got away with $100 million by exploiting the Mango markets protocol & recent evidence diverts attention to the probable identity of the hacker. Mango Markets, a Solana-based protocol, announced recently in a...
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its Alpha Testnet. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better and is elevating a new standard for the Oracle industry, deploying fully auditable and accurate streaming data feeds with 2-5 second finality.
Kazakhstan To Establish Legal Framework For Bitcoin, Crypto – Bitcoin Magazine
Kazakhstan plans to release a legal framework for the regulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, per a report from Russian media outlet Tass. “Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament have developed a sectoral bill on digital assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan and four related bills as a legislative initiative,” said Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, a member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Mazhilis.
Formula One Files 8 Trademarks for ‘F1’ Covering Wide Range of Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Products – Featured Bitcoin News
Formula One has filed eight trademark applications covering a wide range of cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse products and services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Formula One Getting Deep Into Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse. Formula One filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and...
OpenSea adds support for NFTs on its seventh blockchain — Avalanche
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace in the world, has recently added support for its seventh blockchain network, Avalanche, according to the company’s announcement published this Tuesday, October 11th. OpenSea stated on Twitter that Avalanche is officially live, meaning that it joined the likes of Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Optimism.
Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?
Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now moving lower and might drop further similar to bitcoin. Ripple faced a strong selling interest near the $0.55 zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.500 and the 100 simple moving...
FATF And AML Is A War Against Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial surveillance is all around us. Every time you want to sign up with a bank, you have to show identifying documentation, be screened by their automated systems and get peppered with all kinds of questions about your job, your lifestyle and source of wealth. Oftentimes, when you go to withdraw, spend or transfer what you thought was your own money, you are subject to even more questions.
Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto. BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support. The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins. Many...
BTC Below $19,000 Following FOMC Minutes – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Bitcoin was trading below $19,000 on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. In the minutes, the Federal Reserve hinted at upcoming hikes, while also acknowledging a level of surprise at the rate at which inflation has risen. Ethereum moved below $1,300 in today’s session.
As the launch partner for the Ethereum Interoperability Portal, Gala Games collaborates with Upland
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gala is a market-leading Web3 entertainment brand that powers digital ownership and rewards using blockchain technology, introducing a completely new approach to creating and watching entertainment. Gala’s mission, which was introduced in 2019 with the launch of Gala Games, unites Gala Games, Gala Music, Gala Film, and VOX in the goal of providing fans with distinctive and immersive experiences fueled by Web3. Gala also grants creative freedom to content producers and up-and-coming talent by providing them with a direct line to fans and the opportunity to actively participate in new endeavors. By bringing popular IPs like Trolls and Battlestar Galactica to the web3 realm, Gala has a strong collaboration with NBCU.
Bitcoin Is Ultimate Freedom: Nigel Farage – Bitcoin Magazine
Any new idea automatically faces the opposition of the establishment, said former Member of the European Parliament, Nigel Farage, on a panel at Bitcoin Amsterdam on Thursday. That argument served as the introduction to Farage’s point throughout the conversation, as he drew parallels between Bitcoin and his experience pushing the then-unpopular idea of Brexit, the exit of the U.K. from the European Union.
Crypto users renew calls for Satoshi Nakamoto to win Nobel Memorial Prize for economics
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts on social media platforms have reiterated their annual petition to have the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Satoshi Nakamoto. On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced three recipients of the economic prize — former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, and U.S. economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig — for “research on banks and financial crises.” Many crypto enthusiasts have argued for years that Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, was the most deserving candidate for the economic award, first instituted in 1968, “according to the same principles as for the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded since 1901,” according to a description from the institution.
Nexo integrates blockchain indexer Zash to create new NFT pricing tools
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to its recent announcement, Zash, which is an enterprise-grade blockchain indexer, just partnered with Nexo — the self-proclaimed most advanced regulated digital assets institution offering quick fiat on-ramps for over 40 cryptocurrencies. The move comes as part of Nexo’s efforts to extract as much liquidity as possible from the digital asset market and further expand its offering.
Turkey’s September Gold Imports up by 1,700% as Individuals Swap Falling Lira With the Precious Metal – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
Turkey’s gold imports of just over 39,000 kilograms in September 2022 are more than 16 times the quantity that was brought into the country in September 2021. The surge in Turkey’s gold imports is reportedly being spurred by the rise in demand for the precious metal by individuals and entities using it in foreign currency transactions.
Uniswap raises $165 million to improve its web application
Decentralised crypto exchange Uniswap has raised $165 million in a latest funding round and will use the funds to invest in its web app. Uniswap, one of the leading decentralised cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced on Thursday, October 13th, that it had raised $165 million in a Series B funding round.
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.
