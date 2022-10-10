ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Henderson, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
rolling out

Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texans
Talk 1340

12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy

If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
TEXAS STATE
US105

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Talk 1340

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy