Shreveport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Parish to host expungement summit and resource fair Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m....
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Real BBQ & More temporarily closed due to impact of inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. Recently, KSLA spoke with restaurant Real BBQ and More about their struggles with increased prices. Now, after nearly 12 years of business, the restaurant is closed to the public. Owner Harvey Clay says he couldn’t afford to keep the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
KSLA

Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits. The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Like Spicy Food? Do You Know About Shreveport’s Spicy Challenge?

If you love spicy food, you'll love this! There's a roving monthly 'spicy challenge' in Shreveport!. We've all heard of the Carolina Reaper. It's the hottest pepper in the world according to Guinness and peaks at 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units, which is how they measure how 'hot' something is. To put it in perspective, the average jalapeno pepper runs from 2,500 - 8,000 SHU. That means the Carolina Reaper is HOT! That's also why you see folks trying to eat them for your entertainment on YouTube. It's not pretty.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?

Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

