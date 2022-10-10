Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Leaders Might Have to Talk Higher Taxes Soon
Shreveport leaders might have to begin 2023 with some immediate belt tightening or finding a way to bring in more money. The latest budget report to the Shreveport City Council shows the reserve fund will drop from 62 million at the end of this year to just 20 million by the end of next year.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
ktalnews.com
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
KTBS
Caddo Parish to host expungement summit and resource fair Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m....
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
KSLA
Real BBQ & More temporarily closed due to impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. Recently, KSLA spoke with restaurant Real BBQ and More about their struggles with increased prices. Now, after nearly 12 years of business, the restaurant is closed to the public. Owner Harvey Clay says he couldn’t afford to keep the...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
KTBS
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
q973radio.com
Are Shreveport-Bossier Residents NOT Wearing Deodorant Regularly??
The pandemic was both good AND bad for personal hygiene in Shreveport. Maybe you put MORE of an emphasis on washing your hands and face . . . but got a little lax with other stuff, with all that time spent at home. In a new poll, people were asked...
KSLA
Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits. The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.
KTBS
Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport Friday morning. On Friday, Oct. 14, about 10 minutes before 11 a.m., more than 30 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire in the area. Chief Clarence Reese with...
KSLA
4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
Like Spicy Food? Do You Know About Shreveport’s Spicy Challenge?
If you love spicy food, you'll love this! There's a roving monthly 'spicy challenge' in Shreveport!. We've all heard of the Carolina Reaper. It's the hottest pepper in the world according to Guinness and peaks at 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units, which is how they measure how 'hot' something is. To put it in perspective, the average jalapeno pepper runs from 2,500 - 8,000 SHU. That means the Carolina Reaper is HOT! That's also why you see folks trying to eat them for your entertainment on YouTube. It's not pretty.
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?
Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
Comments / 0