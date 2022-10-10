Read full article on original website
Related
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
Acadiana High School on Lockdown Tuesday Morning [UPDATED]
Acadiana High School is under lockdown again. A number of parents are reporting on social media that Acadiana High is under lockdown and some say that their kids are hiding and are under their desks. KLFY reports, “Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message reads....
No, the Police Department is Not Calling You Asking for Money
The scam has been run in our area before and according to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office, the scammers are at it again. If someone calls you saying they are a police officer and you have a warrant out for your arrest, you want to know that someone who demands money from you is not a real police officer.
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son of Former NFL Player Comes Forward as Driver in Fatal Baton Rouge Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
The driver of an SUV wanted for the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road has turned himself in to police. Walter Andrew Brister IV has bonded out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was reportedly set at $10,000 after he was accused in the fatal hit and run on Saturday night (Oct. 8) that claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A vehicle was pulled over by police on Ambassador Caffery for improper lane usage, and shortly after the vehicle was pulled over, police searched the vehicle. It was...
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can. Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel...
UPDATE: Paul Breaux Middle School Lockdown Lifted After Morning Gun Scare
UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has provided the following update:. Lafayette, LA – The lockdown at Paul Breaux Middle School has been lifted around 12:45 p.m. today. The campus was searched and no weapon was found. Investigators interviewed students regarding this situation. Through the investigation it was able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three More Cultural Districts in Acadiana Mean More Growth for All
The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's Division of the Arts has announced that six new cultural districts have been created in the state, and three of those districts will be in Acadiana. The three new cultural districts will be in Crowley, Franklin, and Iota. They are the following:. In Acadia...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Searching Teen Who Left Home
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help if they happen to see Treylon Drake Miller. The juvenile left his house without permission on the night of Friday, September 30. Officials describe him as a white male who stands around five feet, five inches tall. The young...
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lockdown Lifted at Lafayette High After Online Threats Disrupt School for the Second Time This Week
Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. According to LPSS automated message, the lockdown has been lifted at Lafayette High School but a shelter-in-place protocol remains intact. This is message from the district. After a thorough search...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Young Girl Dies After Trying to Cross Street in New Iberia
It was a tragic Saturday for a 5-year-old girl who lost her life trying to cross a street in New Iberia. Louisiana State Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. as troopers responded to the call of a crash in the 900 block of Westend Drive. Investigators say the girl...
Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns
Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
Do Not Click on an Email From ‘Vincent G. Baker, Attorney at Law’ [Photo]
Have you recently received an email from "Vincent Gambino Baker, Attorney at Law" notifying you about an upcoming court appearance? If you have or if you do, do not click on the link in the email!. The scam email from "Vincent G. Baker" will tell you that you've been scheduled...
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
Friends, Loved Ones Remember Fatal Hit-And-Run Victim, Jude Jarreau as BRPD Continues Search for SUV
A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge late Saturday night. According to BRPD, the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive around midnight on Saturday. The victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash was 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. Police say Jarreau was attempting to cross...
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0