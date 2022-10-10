ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place

It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

