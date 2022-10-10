ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsail Beach, NC

whqr.org

"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series

Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Corbett, 77; service October 13

Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
NEWPORT, NC
styleblueprint.com

Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!

We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WILMINGTON, NC
#Local Life#Autumn#Localevent#Wine#Beer#Crafts Court
WNCT

Webb Foundation rewards Carteret County community leaders

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Webb Foundation visited West Carteret High School on Monday to honor West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Staci Kyle, chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS, a monetary award in the amount of $3,000. The Webb Foundation also awarded the Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department […]
BEAUFORT, NC
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 8, 9 & 10

William "Bill" Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES WILLIS, Williston. Charles Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
WECT

Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development

Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

