The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
Are The Camp Lejeune Lawsuit Ads Legitimate?Aron SolomonCamp Lejeune, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Funding Lavish LifestyleTaxBuzzWilmington, NC
whqr.org
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WECT
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
carolinacoastonline.com
William Corbett, 77; service October 13
Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
Morehead City’s Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant latest to be featured on ‘DDD’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” this Friday at 9 p.m. and at midnight It’s the […]
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
Webb Foundation rewards Carteret County community leaders
BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Webb Foundation visited West Carteret High School on Monday to honor West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Staci Kyle, chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS, a monetary award in the amount of $3,000. The Webb Foundation also awarded the Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department […]
WECT
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers, and Wilmington was voted number 10 in the best U.S. small cities to visit. Wilmington was the only city in North Carolina to make the...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Commissioners speak at town hall forum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The candidates running for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners — LeAnn Pierce (R), Tom Toby (R), Rob Zapple (D) and Travis C. Robinson (D) — spoke at CFCC’s Union Auditorium for a town hall forum on October 12. The forum was...
WECT
Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages. The announcement was made on Monday, October 10. Per a county release, low or no pressure in the distribution...
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
wcti12.com
Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 8, 9 & 10
William "Bill" Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES WILLIS, Williston. Charles Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away...
WECT
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no...
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
The State Port Pilot
Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development
Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
