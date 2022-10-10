ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The life-changing magic of butter | Brief letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Slice of bread with butter curl Photograph: carlosgaw/Getty Images

The newfound hipness of butter would have delighted my dad, who died recently aged 92 ( Whipped, hip and drizzled in honey: why Britain is back in love with butter, 7 October ). Back in the 1980s, my mum worried about the combined effect on his heart of work stress and overload of the butter that he adored. A regular parting shot from Mum after he’d raided the kitchen was: “Perhaps you should have a bit of bread with that butter, Bryan?”
Agnes Riley
Poole, Dorset

• What about the New York Dolls on the Old Grey Whistle Test in 1973 ( The 100 greatest BBC music performances – ranked!, 6 October )? In a single swoop, they exposed prog rock and commercial pop, creating the space for punk rock to revolutionise what we all thought music should sound, look and be like.
Warren Brown
Ilkley, West Yorkshire

• Your report ( 8 October ) says that the UK’s most expensive house has “slightly more living space than the size of an American football pitch”. So we Brits can understand, how many footie pitches is that?
Dominic Norman-Taylor
London

• At last, in the print edition’s front-page trail for your Nostradamus feature (10 October), you say “Why people are still obsessed with...” instead of the false inclusivity of “Why we are all still obsessed with…”
Sue Stephenson
Barrow-on-Humber, Lincolnshire

• When did power cuts become the clumsily expressed energy “outages” ( Report, 9 October )?
Brian Ferris
Tunbridge Wells, Kent

