ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Give-Mentor-Love Event Raises $800,000

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Give-Mentor-Love Foundation founder Donna Pierson, event premier sponsor Paul Rusnak of Rusnak Auto Group and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger were among those who supported Give-Mentor-Love’s annual event, which raised more than $800,000 for sexually abused children. Extensive coverage will appear in the next issue of the Outlook.
PASADENA, CA
seattlemedium.com

To Win Racial Justice In California, Let’s Get It Right In Los Angeles

Like many, I’ve listened to the appalling audio, read transcripts, as well as watched and read news reports, and pored through all the reaction statements. One question is rattling around in my head: Why do we wait for murder before defending Black lives? We often wait for the smoking gun, literally, before we express concern, protest, advocate, or invest in Black lives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

La Cañada Is Better Than This

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I usually don’t respond to letters to the editor, but the letter of Sept. 29 from Marcus Johansson was so extreme and insulting to La Cañada residents I felt a need to write something. Marcus...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Canada Flintridge, CA
City
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
City
Alhambra, CA
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Symphony Moonlight Sonata Gala

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Symphony and Pops recently hosted its Moonlight Sonata Gala at Pasadena City Hall to honor Philanthropist Luminaries Freddi and Ken Hill and Corporate Luminary Paul Rusnak. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and a silent and live auction. Lora...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Segregation#Local History#Los Angeles Area#Property Values#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Outlook Valley Sun
2urbangirls.com

South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
News Break
Politics
outlooknewspapers.com

Pride Joy Drowns Out Protests

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank’s first-ever Family Pride in the Park event brought hundreds out to Magnolia Park last Friday night, Sept. 30. Event organizers assembled local performers and artists, food trucks, games, vendors and LGBTQ+ resources to the UME Credit Union parking lot where festivities were held.
BURBANK, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy