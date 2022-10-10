Read full article on original website
Related
Poland's minister for EU affairs leaves government
Poland's minister for ties with the European Union has resigned amid his country's fractious relationship with the 27-nation bloc and domestic tensions
Citrus County Chronicle
France orders gas station workers back to ensure supplies
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron promised the situation in the country's gas stations will soon be back to “normal” as the government started requisitioning some workers at ExxonMobil’s Esso gas stations amid an ongoing strike that is making life difficult for French drivers. “The...
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
France 24
No relief for French motorists as petrol strike hardens despite govt pressure
Filling stations across France were low on petrol on Monday as a strike by workers at energy giant TotalEnergies entered its third week despite government pressure to negotiate. According to official estimates, around 30 percent of service stations were out of all or at least some fuel types, causing long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
The Jewish Press
Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field
A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown
There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
Sweden's Saab built one of the world's best non-stealth fighters, but its CEO says that's not enough to outsell US jets
Saab's CEO says that when competing against US-made military hardware, the Swedish company doesn't have "a completely level playing field."
An act of sabotage shut down parts of Germany's rail system for hours this weekend
Officials say a key train communications system was compromised, stranding passenger and cargo trains across the northwest of the country on Saturday.
Kwasi Kwarteng’s secret meetings with Saudi oil firms revealed
The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, held undisclosed meetings with senior executives of Saudi Arabian firms when he was the business secretary, documents acquired by the Guardian show. The meetings occurred in January, when Kwarteng visited the kingdom for a two-day trip under his previous ministerial role. Documents released using the Freedom...
Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims "absurd"
Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees and migrants - mostly from Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East - from the country’s borders with Belarus and of “subjecting many to grave human rights violations, including secret detention and even torture.”In emailed comments to the Associated Press, Latvia’s Ministry of Interior said that “not a single case has been identified" of Latvian...
Netherlands seeks tougher EU targets to save energy this winter
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union should enforce tougher targets to save energy, in a bid to avoid shortages and curb prices this winter, the Netherlands' energy minister said on Wednesday.
People are right to trespass in fight for right to roam in England, says Green MP
Caroline Lucas will table bill which would extend countryside access to rivers, woods and green belt
BBC
EU funds: UK government urged to fully replace money lost post-Brexit
Northern Ireland's five main political parties have sent a joint letter to the UK government urging it to fully replace EU funds which were lost after Brexit. The letter concerns the European Social Fund (ESF) which has helped projects in the community and voluntary sector. On Tuesday, a consortium of...
US News and World Report
EU, UK Made Progress on Resumed N.Ireland Talks - Ireland's Coveney
BELFAST (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday. The two sides are deadlocked over the Northern Ireland...
Mass protests over young woman's death reach Iran's crucial oil and gas industry
Workers at a major complex of refineries crucial for Iran's offshore natural gas field have joined the mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Comments / 0