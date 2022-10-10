ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Farm, WI

Buckthorn Workshop set at Prairie Farm

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

The Cedar Lake Buckthorn project invites the public to a Buckthorn Workshop on Friday at 10 a.m. at the residence of Dan Brown, 822 Sixth Ave., Prairie Farm. Project members Dick Ballou and Will Bowe will aim to answer questions on identification and treatment options in controlling this highly invasive plant.

This single plant can in a few short years multiply and overtake a woodlot leaving it of little value for nature walks, hunting or other recreational purposes. A woodlot with a few buckthorn plants can be controlled if the landowner is diligent in identifying and treating or removing existing plants.

This Cedar Lake Buckthorn project is a volunteer service that has been working with area landowners for the past 15 years. Buckthorn has been present for many years but has experienced rapid proliferation in recent years and poses a serious threat to small woodlots and eventually to larger forests such as the Blue Hills. There is currently no biological control leaving management efforts to individual landowners or volunteer groups.

