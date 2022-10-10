Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Gastrointestinal Symptoms, Dieting, and Eating Disorders
Elimination diets are frequently used to manage gastrointestinal symptoms. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders in some people. Before adopting an elimination diet to manage gastrointestinal symptoms a feeding and eating disorder or a risk to develop it should be excluded. Elimination diets are frequently used...
verywellmind.com
What Is Dependent Personality Disorder?
People with dependent personality disorder often have trouble making decisions for themselves and feel helpless when they’re alone because they feel incapable of taking care of themselves. They tend to have an overwhelming need for someone else to take care of them instead. The American Psychiatric Association notes that...
Psych Centra
Differences Between Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia
Schizoaffective disorder features symptoms from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They may sound similar, but schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder represent two different conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a bit more complex as it involves more intense mood-related symptoms than schizophrenia. Regardless, if you’re living with either, then you know how much...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
PTSD: What you need to know
7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
cohaitungchi.com
Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here’s Why
Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Psych Centra
Can PTSD Cause Brain Fog?
The effects of trauma can linger. If you sometimes lack mental clarity and feel fatigued, you may be experiencing PTSD-related brain fog. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can arise after you experience a traumatic event. There are many symptoms, including nightmares, flashbacks, and panic attacks, which can occur spontaneously or when something reminds you of the trauma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
The Interrelationship Between Depression and Parkinson's Disease
The facial expression of Parkinson's disease may be mistaken for that commonly seen in depression. Late-onset depression is a risk factor for Parkinson's disease. About half of all patients with Parkinson's disease have at least one episode of depression in the course of their illness. Depression in Parkinson's disease responds...
Strangers to Ourselves by Rachel Aviv review – redefining mental illness
A profoundly intelligent attempt to understand the conflicting stories we tell about psychological distress
MedicalXpress
Night sweats versus hot flashes
What's worse—night sweats or hot flashes as they relate to depression and stress? Although both can have a significant effect on a woman's quality of life, a new study out of the University of Massachusetts suggests that night sweats might actually be more stressful. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
Comments / 0