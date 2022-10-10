Read full article on original website
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
pryorinfopub.com
Invisible Heroes
PRYOR, Oklahoma - One of the best-kept secrets about living in Pryor is our utilities. While throughout the rest of the nation and the state of Oklahoma the cost of gas, electricity , water, and trash have become a hardship, Pryor continues to have reasonable, relatively inexpensive rates. There are several reasons for this, and those reasons would serve for another article sometime. However, my focus in this article will be Pryor’s trash collectors, heroes invisible to many, but heroes nonetheless .
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
moreclaremore.com
Tails A Wagn’ is Expanding!
If you have wondered what was going on out on Country Club Road, wonder no more! The new sign is up and the word is out. Tails A Wagn’ is expanding their lodging services! Whether it is for a few hours or a few days, your pet can enjoy enrichment activities (yes, that is important for our companions) and stay so busy that they hardly even miss you.
A mother’s mission to protect her children may cost her everything
TULSA, Okla. — The fate of a mother called, Maria Rosario Chico hangs in the balance when she steps into the courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a hearing to drop charges against her in a Child Stealing case. If the charges aren’t dropped a jury trial should be scheduled for the summer of 2023.
Local church helps single-parent families experience Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — All the rides, food and games of the Tulsa State Fair can really put a dent in bank accounts, especially for single parents. That’s why Victory Church paid to for more than 300 single-parent families to have fun at the Tulsa State Fair. Joshua Clinkscales...
Around 1,000 people to attend funeral for a well known Muskogee racer
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 they are expecting 1,000 people to attend his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said...
Okmulgee Police Searching For 4 Men Reported Missing Overnight
The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for four men on Tuesday that were reported missing overnight. Okmulgee Chief of Police Joe Prentice said Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark's wife. A few hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported missing by...
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close
TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures
A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
Muskogee woman waits for justice after husband was shot to death in front of their children in 2021
A Muskogee woman said she is still waiting on justice for her husband who she said was shot in front of her children. FOX23 initially reported back in December when Trent Scoggins was killed and the arrest of Robert Rainford who was charged with murder in Indian country. Ever since...
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
kgou.org
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
