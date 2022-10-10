ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
Invisible Heroes

PRYOR, Oklahoma - One of the best-kept secrets about living in Pryor is our utilities. While throughout the rest of the nation and the state of Oklahoma the cost of gas, electricity , water, and trash have become a hardship, Pryor continues to have reasonable, relatively inexpensive rates. There are several reasons for this, and those reasons would serve for another article sometime. However, my focus in this article will be Pryor’s trash collectors, heroes invisible to many, but heroes nonetheless .
Tails A Wagn’ is Expanding!

If you have wondered what was going on out on Country Club Road, wonder no more! The new sign is up and the word is out. Tails A Wagn’ is expanding their lodging services! Whether it is for a few hours or a few days, your pet can enjoy enrichment activities (yes, that is important for our companions) and stay so busy that they hardly even miss you.
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close

TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate

Monday, Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
