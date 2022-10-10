MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is heading to Minnesota later this week.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state Thursday through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Her first stop will be a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. Then, on Friday, she'll visit St. Olaf College, which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874. According to the college, the queen will, among other things, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new "Special Collections" vault at the Rølvaag Memorial Library. The events are not open to the public.It will be the queen's fourth visit to the college. Her first visit was in 1978 when she was the Crown Princess of Norway. Queen Sonja will also visit the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis. The church, also called Mindekirken, was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America. She'll be at an event that commemorates the church's 100th anniversary.

