counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO