$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
ccc.edu
Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies
City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
$1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
Lake County offering $6 million in rental assistance; applications now open
Renters in Lake County who faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for help from the new Lake County Rental Assistance program. The program will be accepting applications through Nov. 15.
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
New Ranking Claims One of America’s Safest Cities is Near Chicago
Well, this was a bit unexpected. There's a new ranking of the safest cities in America and one of the safest places is (allegedly) located near Chicago, Illinois. Let's explore and see if this is really true. The source of this interesting new ranking of 2022's Safest Cities in America...
Cook County residents can apply to get $500 stimulus each month
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area
Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier. First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning...
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
wjol.com
Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout
MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
