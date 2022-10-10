ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 2

Related
dallasexpress.com

Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program

Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
State
North Carolina State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Cook County, IL
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
EVANSTON, IL
ccc.edu

Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies

City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#American#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jake Wells

Cook County residents can apply to get $500 stimulus each month

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout

MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
JOLIET, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy