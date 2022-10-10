Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
klax-tv.com
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosts Triad Lunch for Senior Citizens
There was a packed house for the annual Triad lunch at the Colfax Civic Center in Grant Parish. The program was in appreciation of senior citizens. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office held their Triad luncheon Friday. The mission of the Triad program...
klax-tv.com
The Rapides Parish Fair is in town until Sunday
For a complete schedule of Fair events click the link. Also you can purchase Gate tickets Online here. They take Cash and credit cards at the ticket booths.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Museum of Art Welcomes the Public to Participate in the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival
The Alexandria Museum of Art invites the public to celebrate their signature fundraiser, the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival. This festival will bring artists to Central Louisiana to paint outdoors. Artists will be in the city and surrounding farms, nurseries, and Kisatchie National Forest, painting the abundant natural beauty...
klax-tv.com
Unrestrained Deville Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Shannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
klax-tv.com
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office Employee Arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Vernon Parish– In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
klax-tv.com
Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
klax-tv.com
APD Investigating Thursday Night Armed Robbery
Alexandria, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
klax-tv.com
APD Arrests Suspect for Bank Robbery
Alexandria, La. (Oct. 12, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a Texas man in connection with a bank robbery that occurred today at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree...
