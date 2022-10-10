ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony

(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
Unrestrained Deville Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Shannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office Employee Arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Vernon Parish– In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
LEESVILLE, LA
APD Investigating Thursday Night Armed Robbery

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
APD Arrests Suspect for Bank Robbery

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 12, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a Texas man in connection with a bank robbery that occurred today at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree...
