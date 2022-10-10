ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race

Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season

Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing

The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Williams F1, IndyCar Sponsor Rokit Has Left Sport in Shambles

If you’ve followed motorsport — honestly, just about any form of motorsport — over the past few years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a car sponsored by a company called Rokit. Rokit has dipped its toes into everything from IndyCar to Formula 1 to Formula E, and it’s also secured deals with other sports teams, like the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Rockets. Except, as Sportico writes, the company has left a path of lawsuits, bankruptcies, and abandoned deals in its wake.
Singapore
Indycar to host open tests at the Thermal Club, additional plans possibly in the works

NTT INDYCAR Series will be coming to the Coachella Valley. The series will host open tests at the Thermal Club in February. The tests will be the first of three Open Tests that INDYCAR will host at tracks in 2023. It also marks the series' first trip to the Thermal Club. The Thermal Club is The post Indycar to host open tests at the Thermal Club, additional plans possibly in the works appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday

IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United

Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
Preview: Trans Am Series West at Utah

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship returns to action with a doubleheader in the penultimate event weekend of the 2022 season at Utah Motorsports Campus, which sits at an elevation of 4,409 feet. The Western Championship shifts focus from the shortest track on its schedule (Portland International Raceway, 1.967 miles) to the longest, as competitors prepare to take on UMC’s 3.048-mile, 15-turn Outer Course. This weekend will mark only the second visit to the Tooele, Utah facility for the Western Championship, which held its first event at the track last year.
TOOELE, UT

