TMZ.com
Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race
Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season
Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Max Verstappen wins title: Christian Horner says F1 'mistake' was made with confusing Japanese GP points
Verstappen became a back-to-back champion in confusing circumstances as - while the completion of only 28 of the 53 laps at Suzuka meant he should not have had enough points for a coronation - he took the required maximum points tally. That is because the rule on reduced races and...
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
SkySports
LIV Golf Invitational Series: Dustin Johnson crowned individual champion, earns $18m prize
Johnson has featured in all six events of the Saudi-backed circuit since his switch from the PGA Tour in June, finishing inside the top 10 in the first five tournaments before claiming 16th place at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok on Sunday. The three points earned in Thailand took Johnson...
GOLF・
NASCAR investigating driver for late-race shenanigans that helped knock the defending champ out of the playoffs
Cole Custer appeared to get in the way of other drivers at the perfect moment to help Chase Briscoe advance and knock out Kyle Larson.
SkySports
Claressa Shields wants stunning KO win and believes Savannah Marshall is 'stressed and nervous’
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove herself as the "greatest woman of all time" by delivering a stunning knockout victory over Savannah Marshall. America's two-time undisputed world champion will defend her WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles against British WBO titleholder Marshall in Saturday's huge showdown at The O2, live on Sky Sports.
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Motor racing-W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The all-female W Series cancelled its remaining three races in the United States and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third season in a row.
Jalopnik
Williams F1, IndyCar Sponsor Rokit Has Left Sport in Shambles
If you’ve followed motorsport — honestly, just about any form of motorsport — over the past few years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a car sponsored by a company called Rokit. Rokit has dipped its toes into everything from IndyCar to Formula 1 to Formula E, and it’s also secured deals with other sports teams, like the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Rockets. Except, as Sportico writes, the company has left a path of lawsuits, bankruptcies, and abandoned deals in its wake.
SkySports
What next for Jamie Chadwick? W Series star eyeing US move in Indy Lights after third title
Chadwick was this week confirmed as the 2022 W Series champion after being 50 points ahead of the nearest challenger when the season was ended early due to expected funding falling through. The British driver is now a three-time title-winner of the W Series and during her incredibly dominant recent...
SkySports
Formula 1 cost cap Q&A: What Red Bull are accused of, what's next, and how the FIA could punish team
With the FIA mulling the penalties, Red Bull defending their case, and rival teams angry, it's an F1 saga that is set to continue - and Sky Sports has you covered with the answers to the key questions... What exactly have Red Bull been found guilty of?. After weeks of...
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Watch Frankel's Last Dance on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm!
A decade after Frankel’s last ever appearance, the legendary horse’s jockey Tom Queally remembers British Champions Day 2012. Watch the full film, showcasing previously unseen 4K footage, on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm.
Indycar to host open tests at the Thermal Club, additional plans possibly in the works
NTT INDYCAR Series will be coming to the Coachella Valley. The series will host open tests at the Thermal Club in February. The tests will be the first of three Open Tests that INDYCAR will host at tracks in 2023. It also marks the series' first trip to the Thermal Club. The Thermal Club is The post Indycar to host open tests at the Thermal Club, additional plans possibly in the works appeared first on KESQ.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Night Sparkle looking to light up Wolverhampton for Simon and Ed Crisford
As the week builds towards Champion Day at Ascot on Saturday, many of the big names in Flat racing head to Wolverhampton on Wednesday for a competitive six-race card. 4.25 Wolverhampton - Country Pyle & Night Sparkle clash in feature. Nine head to post for the feature class four contest,...
racer.com
Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday
IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
SkySports
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
racer.com
Preview: Trans Am Series West at Utah
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship returns to action with a doubleheader in the penultimate event weekend of the 2022 season at Utah Motorsports Campus, which sits at an elevation of 4,409 feet. The Western Championship shifts focus from the shortest track on its schedule (Portland International Raceway, 1.967 miles) to the longest, as competitors prepare to take on UMC’s 3.048-mile, 15-turn Outer Course. This weekend will mark only the second visit to the Tooele, Utah facility for the Western Championship, which held its first event at the track last year.
SkySports
Alistair Heath interview: Leicester City to the Cambodian Premier League and a first managerial job with Angkor Tiger
Alistair Heath was working in Leicester City’s academy but the young coach wanted something more. It is that desire to make the move into football management that has taken him on a journey to the Cambodian Premier League. For the past year, he has been in Siem Reap -...
