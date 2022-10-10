Read full article on original website
Related
volusiasheriff.org
Hertz Car Rental Employees Find Toddler Left In Returned Vehicle For 45 Minutes
HERTZ CAR RENTAL EMPLOYEES FIND TODDLER LEFT IN RETURNED VEHICLE FOR 45 MINUTES. Employees at a car rental lot at Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening. The child was scared and hot, but thankfully in good health when checked by paramedics.
Comments / 0