HERTZ CAR RENTAL EMPLOYEES FIND TODDLER LEFT IN RETURNED VEHICLE FOR 45 MINUTES. Employees at a car rental lot at Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening. The child was scared and hot, but thankfully in good health when checked by paramedics.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO