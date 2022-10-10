Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
fox42kptm.com
News Channel Nebraska
Sioux City Journal
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Ten shell casings found after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Gunshots were reportedly heard and a victim found bullets in his wall and car in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Peach St. on Oct. 8 around 9:40 p.m. for reported gunshots. A 38-year-old male victim told officers he was sleeping in his home when he heard multiple gunshots.
News Channel Nebraska
Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
klin.com
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into an Omaha apartment building on Tuesday. According to Officer Michael Pecha of the Omaha Police Department, witnesses described a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 42nd Street shortly after 9:00 a.m. Pecha said witnesses reported...
klin.com
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
WOWT
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
