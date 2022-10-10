ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
LIFESTYLE
Maya Devi

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy