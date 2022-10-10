Read full article on original website
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
CNBC
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
New car prices may soon start coming down — but get ready to pay more in interest
New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
Reality check: New report finds 3 in 5 U.S. consumers now living paycheck to paycheck amid ongoing, record inflation
The relentless march of price increases on virtually all goods and services amid ongoing, record U.S. inflation is taking an increasing toll on personal and family budgets. And, according to new data, pushing a growing number of Americans into paycheck-to-paycheck subsistence. U.S. consumers are currently in a bleak, economic nether...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
This Is How Much Americans Have Lost In Annual Income Since Biden Took Office
A recent report from the Heritage Foundation has revealed that an average American has lost close to $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden came into office. With rising inflation and higher interest rates, the average American worker has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power. Consumer prices have...
Monte dei Paschi's talks with banks over $2.4 billion cash call drag on - sources
MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena's talks with banks set to guarantee its latest share sale will stretch into Wednesday as the underwriters seek reassurances about how much stock they could be left holding, four people with knowledge of the matter said.
BBC
Cost of living: Couple narrowly beat mortgage rates rise
First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said buying is "scary" at the moment. Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire. They secured a 3.6% interest rate mortgage, but the average rate has now gone...
Many Americans Aren't Prepared for a Recession
Many economists see a good chance that a recession will occur in the next 15 months, so it’s no surprise that the Average Joe is worried too. A total of 69% of Americans are concerned about the possibility of a recession before the end of next year, according to a July survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.
The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest
The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
Motley Fool
I'm Not Worried About a Recession in 2023. Here's Why
It's something I refuse to lose sleep over. Financial experts have been sounding recession warnings for months. While the idea of a downturn can be scary, here's why I'm keeping my cool. Recessions occur somewhat frequently, and I have the ability to cut back on my spending if I need...
CNBC
'Life is getting more expensive by the day.' Amid inflation, 32% of Americans are struggling to pay their bills
The rising cost of living is causing more consumers to fall behind on their monthly bills. "Life is getting more expensive by the day, and it's shrinking Americans' already tiny financial margin for error down to zero," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst. With prices rising nearly across the...
Payment service Zelle is 'rampant with fraud and theft, and few customers are getting refunded,' Elizabeth Warren warns in her latest crackdown on banking tech
Zelle repaid just $3 million in payments for the over $200 million in fraud through 2021 and early 2022, a report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren found.
