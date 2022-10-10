Read full article on original website
Farmers In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Need Our Thanks
If you plant a few rows of beans in your garden beds in the backyard you can call yourself a gardener. Harvest them after 50 or 60 days to can, freeze, eat or share with your neighbors. When planting a few acres of beans in a field the usual wait...
Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals. Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
Minnesota and South Dakota Could See Crazy High Turkey Prices By Thanksgiving
How would you feel about Hot Dogs or Meatloaf for Thanksgiving? Turkey prices could be going through the roof!?. If you are hoping to have Turkey on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table this year you can expect to pay a high price. It doesn't matter if you are buying a...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,046 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,033 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and nine men in the following age ranges: 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (9). New deaths were in the following counties: one death in Brule, Day, Fall River, Kingsbury, McPherson and Roberts; two in Lincoln and Minnehaha; and three in Pennington.
Minnesota, Iowa, SD Towns Make List Of ‘Coziest Small Towns’
A new study out says these cities in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota made the list of the 'Best Coziest Small Towns In America'. Cozy is defined as “giving a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation.”. Mydatingadviser.com put together the list of the "Best 170 Coziest Small Towns In...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?
To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener
Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
This Minnesota Town Is One of the Safest for Trick-or-Treating in U.S.
While kids across America have just one thing on their minds come Halloween night, their parents have another top priority when it comes to trick-or-treating. While the children attempt to grab as much candy as possible, moms and dads are more concerned about the safety of their little trick-or-treaters. It...
South Dakota Receives Additional $50 Million Freedom Scholarships
College students in South Dakota who need it the most will continue to pursue their dreams with additional scholarship money from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. The Freedom Scholarship is a statewide effort to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live and work in South Dakota after graduation.
Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can’t Handle This Stuff
A dude spoke out on a video that you should Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can't Handle This Stuff. What do you think?. Iowa may not be for everybody. But around 3.2 million people live there so they must be doing something right. This dude on the internet says...
26% of South Dakota Renters Are Behind on Payments – The Most in the US
Inflation is crushing many families across the United States. The effects of rising prices are especially evident in the rental market. CNBC is reporting that 26% of renters in South Dakota are behind on their rent. The state joins Alabama, and New Jersey at the top of the list of states with the biggest percentage of struggling renters.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’
Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?. Nothing, that's what....
Multiple Mountain Lion Sightings Caught on Camera in Iowa [VIDEO]
Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare in the Hawkeye State -- to the point that the species isn't considered native to Iowa. Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at anytime as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal. Mountain lions and black bears are not listed in the Iowa Code as designated wildlife species, because they were extirpated before fish and game legislation became prominent.
