Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up from Georgia, killed in crash
Former American Idol contestant and Georgia native Willie Spence has died. Spence was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Chattanooga, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
Singing the praises of Waffle House
TIFTON — Plates rattling, bacon sizzling, a song pounding on the juke box, multiple conversations in more than one language. This is what the Waffle House sounds like on a Sunday morning in Tifton. Waffle House is the Harrisons’ favorite restaurant. Ever since our twin daughters were small, we’ve...
valdostatoday.com
Drivers cautioned of lane closure on Ashley Street
VALDOSTA – Drivers are being warned to use caution during a lane closure on Ashley Street for pole replacement. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, Georgia Power will be closing lanes on Ashley Street to replace three poles. Drivers should use caution in the area and follow all traffic signs.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
WALB 10
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
ecbpublishing.com
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion
Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
WALB 10
‘We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters’: Almost 10 years later, family still fighting for answers after son found dead in gym mat
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost 10 years since the body of Lowndes High School student Kendrick Johnson was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat in his school gymnasium. Monday would’ve been his 27th birthday. To mark what would have been another birthday, The Johnson family, friends...
wfxl.com
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant
Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
WCTV
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
wfxl.com
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
wfxl.com
Reward being offered for burglary warrant in Homerville
A reward is being offered for information that leads to location and arrest of Homerville man. The Waycross Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of 27-year-old Keon Cooper. According to WPD, the arrest is in reference to an active burglary warrant and also being sought...
douglasnow.com
DPD arrests a convicted felon on probation for drug distribution
Brandon Shakeel Carter-Mitchell, who was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to drug charges, is back in custody following a recent arrest by the Douglas Police Department. According to a copy of the incident report, on September 15, an officer with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office...
VPD makes arrest for cocaine trafficking
Valdosta Police Officers arrested 53-year-old Wade Russell for trafficking in cocaine and other charges Friday.
douglasnow.com
Taking Back Our Families and Community March set for October 15
The City of Douglas along with several community organizers will conduct the Taking Back Our Families and Community March on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The purpose of the march will be to bring awareness to drugs, gangs, and gun violence in our community. “We want to see everyone take part...
