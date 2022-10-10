ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, GA

WALB 10

Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
COOK COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Singing the praises of Waffle House

TIFTON — Plates rattling, bacon sizzling, a song pounding on the juke box, multiple conversations in more than one language. This is what the Waffle House sounds like on a Sunday morning in Tifton. Waffle House is the Harrisons’ favorite restaurant. Ever since our twin daughters were small, we’ve...
TIFTON, GA
City
Lakeland, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
valdostatoday.com

Drivers cautioned of lane closure on Ashley Street

VALDOSTA – Drivers are being warned to use caution during a lane closure on Ashley Street for pole replacement. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, Georgia Power will be closing lanes on Ashley Street to replace three poles. Drivers should use caution in the area and follow all traffic signs.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion

Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
MONTICELLO, FL
WALB 10

‘We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters’: Almost 10 years later, family still fighting for answers after son found dead in gym mat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost 10 years since the body of Lowndes High School student Kendrick Johnson was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat in his school gymnasium. Monday would’ve been his 27th birthday. To mark what would have been another birthday, The Johnson family, friends...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant

Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
ASHBURN, GA
lbmjournal.com

Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Reward being offered for burglary warrant in Homerville

A reward is being offered for information that leads to location and arrest of Homerville man. The Waycross Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of 27-year-old Keon Cooper. According to WPD, the arrest is in reference to an active burglary warrant and also being sought...
HOMERVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD arrests a convicted felon on probation for drug distribution

Brandon Shakeel Carter-Mitchell, who was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to drug charges, is back in custody following a recent arrest by the Douglas Police Department. According to a copy of the incident report, on September 15, an officer with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Taking Back Our Families and Community March set for October 15

The City of Douglas along with several community organizers will conduct the Taking Back Our Families and Community March on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The purpose of the march will be to bring awareness to drugs, gangs, and gun violence in our community. “We want to see everyone take part...
DOUGLAS, GA

