Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
British Paralympian George Peasgood, 27, who won silver and bronze in Tokyo, suffers serious head injury after falling from his bike in a 'freak accident'
A Paralympian is fighting for his life after suffering a brain injury by crashing his bike in a 'freak accident'. George Peasgood, 27, is in a critical condition after suffering severe injuries when he fell from his bike last Saturday, according to his partner Frankie Hall. The Paralympian, originally from...
FNLD GRVL announces debut date, €20K pro prize purse
Debut FNLD GRVL gravel race to take place in Lahti, Finland on June 10, 2023
TMZ.com
Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race
Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Paralympian George Peasgood suffers serious head injury in crash
Dual Para-sport star George Peasgood is in hospital after suffering a brain injury in a cycling crash while out training. The 27-year-old won Para-triathlon silver and Para-cycling bronze for Great Britain at the Tokyo Paralympics. His partner Frankie Hall said on social media the Paralympian had "suffered severe injuries -...
Motorcycle rider Victor Steeman dies aged 22, saves five other people through organ donations
Dutch motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died following injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal, the governing body of the sport, the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), announced on Tuesday. He was 22.
Hit and run survivor Craig Wiggins bounces back with Tour de Langkawi stage win
Australian takes first international victory a year after being struck by a driver and suffering near career-ending injuries
electrek.co
Airspeeder completes ‘world’s first electric flying car race’ during inaugural EXA eVTOL event
Nascent eVTOL racing league Airspeeder has successfully completed what it is calling the “world’s first electric flying car race” during its inaugural EXA Series event. Two EXA team pilots went head to head in South Australia using remotely operated eVTOLs, kicking off a development league that will eventually feed into global Grand Prix series. Check out the video recap of this historical event kicking off electric flight racing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes
Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line. Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes. The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included...
The 5.9kg bike that won Britain’s most prestigious hill-climb was 'my dad's old Planet X frame from about 2010'
Monsal Hill Climb winner Gregg Booker talks CW though his idiosyncratic but superfast gravity-defying setup
Pinkbike.com
Video: Andy McKenna on Mountain Biking with Multiple Sclerosis in 'Evolution'
As a teenager Andy McKenna was swept along by the first wave of mountain biking in the 80s. Throughout the decades that followed, Andy’s fat tyre obsession never waned. It took over every element of his life and ultimately became his career as a professional MTB guide. In 2007, a life-changing evolution began - one he could never have predicted in his lifetime.
Pinkbike.com
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Cycling through the Heathland in the Hoge Kempen National Park
‘Cycling through the Heathland’ is a 4-kilometre route that takes you straight through the Hoge Kempen National Park, the only national park in Belgium. You cross the heathland of Mechelen, which with 700 hectares is one of the largest heathland areas in Flanders, between interchange 550 and 551 on the cycle path network. Vast pine forests alternate with endless heathland landscapes.
insideevs.com
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Jalopnik
The Loophole That Enabled Max Verstappen to Win His Second Formula 1 Championship, Explained
During post-race interviews after the rain-delayed Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was told multiple times that he had won his second World Championship, which he adamantly denied, and he wasn’t the only person confused: Most teams — and plenty of the commentators — had no idea what had just happened. It all comes down to a loophole in the rules.
Jalopnik
W Series Ends 2022 Season Three Races Early Due to Lack of Funding
W Series is ceasing its 2022 season, effective immediately. The women’s-only single-seater championship announced in a statement that the next round supporting the United States Grand Prix in Austin and the season-ending doubleheader at the Mexico City Grand Prix have been canceled. CEO Catherine Bond Muir said, “It’s with both great sadness and frustration that we announce that our much-anticipated final three races of the 2022 season in Austin and Mexico City will not go ahead.” The organization is working on raising funds for a 2023 season.
Comments / 1