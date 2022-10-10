Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action
The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Sporting News
PSG vs. Benfica result, highlights and analysis as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fail to seize Champions League last-16 chance
Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica both missed the chance to reach the Champions League last 16, with two games to spare, as they battled out a 1-1 draw in the French capital. The pair matched the result from their meeting in Lisbon last week, leaving them deadlocked on eight points each from four games in Group H.
AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
CBS Sports
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan score: Barca's Champions League hopes hanging by thread thanks to Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Champions League hopes for the 2022-23 season hang by a thread. In what looked set to be a shocking turn of events, Xavi's side were nearly eliminated from the group stage on Wednesday, blowing a lead at home to Inter Milan, only to rescue a late 3-3 draw to salvage a point and stay alive. While it is certainly better than a loss, the point does very little for the team's hopes of advancing from the group stage, needing a minor miracle to get through to the knockout stage.
ESPN
Iwobi shines despite Ronaldo landmark, Moffi matches Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo's landmark 700th goal, as Manchester United defeated Everton on Sunday, couldn't entirely take the focus away from another superb Alex Iwobi display for the Toffees. He wasn't the only Nigerian star to excel this weekend, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, and Terem Moffi...
MLS・
SkySports
PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer. N'Golo Kante wants to stay at...
FOX Sports
Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
The Ringer
“Arsenal Have Finally Found Their Cojones!”
On this week’s “Football Fill-In” we’ve got the Big Dog—Troy Deeney—and Mark Goldbridge in the building!. We got stuck into Arsenal beating Liverpool, City smashing four past Southampton, Newcastle victorious, and Spurs scraping a win at Brighton!. We also have the usual ... 60-second...
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
CBS Sports
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League live stream, prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news,
Barcelona's UEFA Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they host Inter Milan on Matchday 4. After losing in Italy last week at the San Siro, Xavi's team need a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Just a draw would see them trail Inter by three points with two games to go, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah's goal as Liverpool make it 4-1 at the Ibrox, sending Rangers out of the Champions League.
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
MLS・
Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Unhappy At PSG With The Club Willing To Sell Him To Liverpool
A major Spanish news source is reporting today that the relationship between PSG and Kylian Mbappe is beyond repair with the star feeling betrayed by the club. Mbappe is said to want Real Madrid but reportedly PSG will only consider a sale to Liverpool.
NBC Sports
Chelsea makes quick work of 10-man AC Milan at San Siro (video)
Chelsea didn’t let a change of venue alter its control over AC Milan, winning 2-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday in a red-card aided UEFA Champions League affair in Italy. Graham Potter’s Blues now sit first in Group E after former Chelsea back Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute for a last man back foul which occurred… in a non-traditional place for such a sending-off. A controversial call that begs a look at the rule book.
