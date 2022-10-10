ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing

Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing

According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history. On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.
