Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Matt Rhule Made A 'Classy' Decision After Getting Fired By The Panthers
Some coaches don't handle getting fired with a whole lot of maturity. But it appears Matt Rhule isn't one of those coaches. The Panthers officially showed Matt Rhule the exit this Monday morning. After getting fired, Rhule met with his players and coaches to say goodbye. Apparently he ...
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Here's How Much Money The Panthers Still Have To Pay Matt Rhule
No individual has ever been happier to get fired than football coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers announced this Monday morning that they are officially moving on from head coach Matt Rhule following the team's 1-4 start to the 2022 season. However, Carolina is still on the hook for major money ...
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing
Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
Panthers players hear the boos, see the ‘Fire Matt Rhule’ shirts, but back their HC
Embattled Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been the subject of jeers from the Bank of America Stadium crowd during the team’s three-game homestead.
Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future
The Carolina Panthers have made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule's future.
‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing
According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history. On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.
