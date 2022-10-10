Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt Whittaker
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in NovemberInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
Related
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
Who is the Wathen Trail in Fort Collins Named After?
It's obvious to know how some of the popular hiking and biking trails in Larimer County got their names. For example, Loveland's Keyhole Loop Trail is apparent as soon as this point is reached on the path. Horsetooth Falls Loop and the Poudre Trail are two others whose names come...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel. The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the...
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Giant Boa Found Slithering Through A Fort Collins Neighborhood
With the way I feel about snakes, let's just say I would probably never step foot in that backyard again and I'd probably put the house up for sale. Ok ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration maybe, but one thing is for sure. That's super creepy. The almost...
False Alarm: Colorado Bomb Squad Called to Inspect ‘Icy’ Package
Bomb scares most definitely should not be taken lightly. Just the thought of something like that happening in our local community is terrifying. However, one can't help but chuckle after a potentially scary situation turns out to be not only a false alarm, but some may argue, ironic. This scenario...
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
If you take Colorado State Highway 7 and head south out of Estes Park, you will see serene mountain views the entire drive. One home at the end of Goblins Castle Road is truly special. This home has an epic backyard. Not just any backyard, but a 285,807-acre park known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cool, Iconic Building in Downtown Loveland for Sale At $6.9 Million
A building in Loveland that has drawn curious eyes for over a decade is on the market. The building dates back to the late 1800's when it was a livery, and was recently home to Lightning Hybrids. Right in the heart of Downtown Loveland is this property at 319 North...
LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings
It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale
Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Popular Colorado Bookstore and Wine Bar to Close for Good
Wine pairings have taught us that some wines go well with certain cheeses and other dishes, but book lovers will tell you that any wine will pair with a good book perfectly. Unfortunately, one establishment that proved to be a perfect example of this concept, a popular Colorado wine bar and bookstore by the name of BookBar, will be closing its doors for good in the coming months.
Do You Know Colorado’s Cool Connection to Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk?’
You get it, she's a lawyer that's also a Hulk. Mark Ruffalo is in it, yada yada. The Marvel TV show is taking off on Disney+, but the character has been around much longer. If you're starting to stock up on conversation starters or fillers for the upcoming holiday season, I have one you can tuck into your pocket. You're friends/family/acquaintances will be impressed with your "Marvel-ous" knowledge.
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0