Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune – Service 10/22/22
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune of Perryville died last Tuesday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st frpm 4 until 8 and Saturday the 22nd from 8...
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.
Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon
Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Monty Paul Johnston — Service 10/13/22 2 P.M.
Monty Paul Johnston of French Village passed away Friday (10/7), at the age of 88. The visitation for Monty Johnston will be Thursday (10/13) morning from 11 until the time of service at 2 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely.
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker – Service – 10/14/22 at 8 p.m.
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday night at 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Ken Crocker is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
Virginia “Jennie” L. White – Graveside Service – 10/14/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia “Jennie” White of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Arcadia.
Anna Mae Fudge – Service 10/13/22 11 a.m.
Anna Mae Fudge, nee Halbert, of Steelville died Monday at the age of 89. Her funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Steelville Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday night starting at 6 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in...
Norbert Gregory Wagner – Service 10/11/22 11 a.m.
Norbert Gregory Wagner of French Village died Saturday at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in French Village on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. A graveside service will follow with burial in the St. Anne Cemetery. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer...
Ralph Eugene Beaman — Private Services
Ralph Eugene Beaman of Crystal City passed away Saturday, October 8th, he was 80 years old. There will be private family services for Ralph Beaman under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
James “Jim” Paul Tate – Service 10/12/22 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” Paul Tate of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Jim Tate...
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ
(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
Trunk Or Treat And Petting Zoo Coming To Farmington High School
(Farmington) The Farmington High School Chapter of FFA and the JAG program are teaming up to put on a couple of fun community events this month. JAG is putting on a Trunk Or Treat on Thursday, October 20th starting at 4 o’clock on the high school parking lot. The FFA is holding a petting zoo that same night. The petting zoo was the idea of senior Riley Schrag.
Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend At Shared Blessings In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre will hold a two day yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says they’ll have a wide variety of items on display. Brotherton says the money raised will be put...
Jefferson College receives grant from State Board of Nursing
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is among 11 higher education institutions across Missouri to receive a combined total of nearly $3 million in competitive grant funding in order to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says specifically Jefferson...
New roof for the Jefferson County History Museum
(Jefferson County) Renovations continue on a building that in two months will be the new home for the Jefferson County History Museum. The organization recently purchased the former Victoria United Methodist Church and plans to hold a grand opening on December 4th. According to Bernard Laiben, President of the Jefferson...
Body Found in Park Hills
(Park Hills, MO) The body of a 57 year old man is undergoing an autopsy to determine the cause of death after Park Hills Police found the body Monday morning in the 100 block of Watts Street. It was discovered wrapped in a rug in the back of a pick up. The body appeared to have been there for a few days. The dead man's identity isn't being released yet and an investigation is ongoing. One man has been arrested for abandonment of a corpse. His name isn't being released until formal charges have been filed. According to Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland, there were no signs of trauma to the body.
UPDATE: Boy, 3, dies in High Ridge mobile home fire
A 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, died this morning, Oct. 11, in a High Ridge mobile home fire, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said crews were dispatched at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday for a rescue at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. Firefighters arrived at 7:49 a.m.
VA gives $20,000 to disabled Army veteran for vehicle after years of delay
The Veterans Administration has finally given the $20,000 it promised to pay years ago to a disabled Army veteran for an SUV.
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
