The Organization “Friends of Hawn” State Park in rural Ste. Genevieve County stand firmly against the installation of a sand mine by Nexgen Silica, but have dropped their opposition to the company’s land reclamation permit in exchange for contractual assurances by the company for light and noise pollution measures. Here’s our interview with the President of the Friends of Hawn, Kim Gordon.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO