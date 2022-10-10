ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

Mary Lou Hahn – No Formal Services

Mary Lou Hahn of Wright City died last Thursday at the age of 96. There will be no formal services. Arrangements are through Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune – Service 10/22/22

Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune of Perryville died last Tuesday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st frpm 4 until 8 and Saturday the 22nd from 8...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Paul W. Kinneman – Service 10/14/22

Paul W. Kinneman of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Paul Kinneman will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday from 8 until 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Monty Paul Johnston — Service 10/13/22 2 P.M.

Monty Paul Johnston of French Village passed away Friday (10/7), at the age of 88. The visitation for Monty Johnston will be Thursday (10/13) morning from 11 until the time of service at 2 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely.
FRENCH VILLAGE, MO
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.

Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
HILLSBORO, MO
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker – Service – 10/14/22 at 8 p.m.

Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday night at 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Ken Crocker is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
PARK HILLS, MO
Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.

Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon

Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
PEVELY, MO
Anna Mae Fudge – Service 10/13/22 11 a.m.

Anna Mae Fudge, nee Halbert, of Steelville died Monday at the age of 89. Her funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Steelville Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday night starting at 6 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in...
STEELVILLE, MO
Norbert Gregory Wagner – Service 10/11/22 11 a.m.

Norbert Gregory Wagner of French Village died Saturday at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in French Village on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. A graveside service will follow with burial in the St. Anne Cemetery. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer...
FRENCH VILLAGE, MO
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22

William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
FARMINGTON, MO
Obituaries
Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend At Shared Blessings In Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre will hold a two day yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says they’ll have a wide variety of items on display. Brotherton says the money raised will be put...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Jefferson College receives grant from State Board of Nursing

(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is among 11 higher education institutions across Missouri to receive a combined total of nearly $3 million in competitive grant funding in order to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says specifically Jefferson...
MISSOURI STATE
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ

(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
FARMINGTON, MO
Friends of Hawn Oppose Installation of Sand Mine in Ste. Genevieve County

The Organization “Friends of Hawn” State Park in rural Ste. Genevieve County stand firmly against the installation of a sand mine by Nexgen Silica, but have dropped their opposition to the company’s land reclamation permit in exchange for contractual assurances by the company for light and noise pollution measures. Here’s our interview with the President of the Friends of Hawn, Kim Gordon.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Trunk Or Treat And Petting Zoo Coming To Farmington High School

(Farmington) The Farmington High School Chapter of FFA and the JAG program are teaming up to put on a couple of fun community events this month. JAG is putting on a Trunk Or Treat on Thursday, October 20th starting at 4 o’clock on the high school parking lot. The FFA is holding a petting zoo that same night. The petting zoo was the idea of senior Riley Schrag.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington County Company Wins Regional Logger of the Year Award

(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

