Joe Maddon would be happy to discuss managerial opening with White Sox or any team, but no one has reached out yet
Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon wants to get back in the dugout again and would be happy to interview for a managerial opening, but he knows circumstances would have to align perfectly for him to get the type of opportunity he wants next.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
A key Chicago Bulls offseason addition surprises fans in a big way
With one preseason game to go, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in exhibition play and have looked like an Eastern Conference contender once again. Even without Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have found ways to score, defend and ultimately win. Putting together a deep roster while filling in some needed areas over the offseason should have the Bulls in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Jed Hoyer: Cubs have taken 'first steps' in contract extension talks with Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ
The Cubs have had preliminary discussions with infielder Nico Hoerner and outfielder Ian Happ about contract extensions, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday at a season-ending press conference.
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
On This Day in Cubs History: 'The Curse of the Billy Goat' is Sealed
The Chicago Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series, but in that stretch that also went 71 years without winning a pennant.
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors
One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
This former Blackhawks fan favorite is back with the team
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
Cubs name 1B Matt Mervis, RHP Luis Devers their minor league players of the year
The Cubs on Wednesday named Triple-A first baseman Matt Mervis their Buck O’Neil Minor League Player of the Year and high Class-A right-hander Luis Devers their Vedie Himsl Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2022.
Yardbarker
The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending
The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A Cubs fan’s guide to the 2022 MLB Division Series
One of the recurring themes on the Cuppa Cubbie Blue podcast this season has been the emergence of super-teams in MLB. There are a handful of teams that spend money, extend talented players and seem to have no end of talent in their farm systems. The rest of the league just has to scrap and hope they catch those super teams on a bad day to have a chance. And look, baseball gonna baseball, so the upset can happen. We all saw a rebuilding Cubs team sweep the Mets. The Padres bested that same Mets team in the best two of three Wild Card Series to advance to the Divisional Series, although as I write this I can’t help but wonder if this is more an indict as the Mets as one of those super teams than anything else.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Maddon authors new book, criticizes analytical takeover of baseball, reveals details about Cubs breakup
It’s really become a whole new ballgame. Joe Maddon goes into detail in “The Book Of Joe,” which he wrote with Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci. Maddon said front offices have encroached too much on day-to-day operations in the clubhouse.
What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?
What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
