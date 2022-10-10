ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer

Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A key Chicago Bulls offseason addition surprises fans in a big way

With one preseason game to go, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in exhibition play and have looked like an Eastern Conference contender once again. Even without Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have found ways to score, defend and ultimately win. Putting together a deep roster while filling in some needed areas over the offseason should have the Bulls in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Jon Lester
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Kyle Evans
NBC Sports Chicago

Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors

One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
CHICAGO, IL
#Mlb#Baseball Operations#The Chicago Cubs
Yardbarker

The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending

The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players. The plan worked. Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Cubs
Baseball
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A Cubs fan’s guide to the 2022 MLB Division Series

One of the recurring themes on the Cuppa Cubbie Blue podcast this season has been the emergence of super-teams in MLB. There are a handful of teams that spend money, extend talented players and seem to have no end of talent in their farm systems. The rest of the league just has to scrap and hope they catch those super teams on a bad day to have a chance. And look, baseball gonna baseball, so the upset can happen. We all saw a rebuilding Cubs team sweep the Mets. The Padres bested that same Mets team in the best two of three Wild Card Series to advance to the Divisional Series, although as I write this I can’t help but wonder if this is more an indict as the Mets as one of those super teams than anything else.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?

What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
CHICAGO, IL

