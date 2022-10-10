ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears

Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Some skills are simply fundamental. If you possess them, you’ll always offer value – wherever you go. The NBA is no different. Take a musician, for example. You don’t have to be a virtuoso technician to be a successful musician. If you can keep time, and learn songs, you should be able to find a place in a band.
Yardbarker

Bears Provide Positive Injury Updates, Name Honorary Captain

The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders looming. Monday and Tuesday featured walkthroughs instead of practices, so participation statuses on the injury report were projections. But the team hosted a normal practice Wednesday and the injury report was overwhelmingly positive.
