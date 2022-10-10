Read full article on original website
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Bears will have a different look on Thursday night
The Chicago Bears will have a new addition to their uniforms as the team wears a helmet with orange as the primary color for the first time in team history.
Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera takes no accountability, throws Carson Wentz under the bus
Carson Wentz has not been good in his first season as the Washington Commanders’ quarterback. Ron Rivera has proven himself
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Ron Rivera Makes His Opinion On Quarterback Carson Wentz Very Clear
On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Carson Wentz threw an awful interception in the red-zone. The late-game turnover sealed the team's 21-17 loss to the Titans. The Commanders are now just 1-4 on the season and find themselves in last place in the NFC East. The three other NFC East teams, ...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Ron Rivera: 'Quarterback' is reason why Commanders haven't kept up with rest of NFC East
Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the rebuilding processes of fellow NFC East teams, all of whom are ahead of Washington in standings, start with QB.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears
Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
How Justin Fields' Yoga Breathing Technique Helped Bears QB Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields played what arguably was his best half of NFL football Sunday when the Bears’ comeback against the Minnesota Vikings came up short in a 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the loss, the 23-year-old quarterback said it was the most comfortable...
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Some skills are simply fundamental. If you possess them, you’ll always offer value – wherever you go. The NBA is no different. Take a musician, for example. You don’t have to be a virtuoso technician to be a successful musician. If you can keep time, and learn songs, you should be able to find a place in a band.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Bears Provide Positive Injury Updates, Name Honorary Captain
The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders looming. Monday and Tuesday featured walkthroughs instead of practices, so participation statuses on the injury report were projections. But the team hosted a normal practice Wednesday and the injury report was overwhelmingly positive.
Yardbarker
Bears Tuesday Injury Report Brings Good News Ahead Of Thursday Night Football
Coming off the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround. With the short week comes a Thursday Night Football matchup with Washington for the first time in three years. It's also the first time Washington will visit Soldier Field as the Commanders. This game could...
Brian Daboll Taking Giants' Early Season Success in Stride
Here's why Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't want the team to dwell on its 4-1 start.
NFL・
Chicago Bears Unveil 3 New Renderings Of New Complex And It’s Going To Be Awesome
After seeing these new concept drawings of a proposed Chicago Bears complex in Arlington Heights, Bear fans can't wait to play their games in the suburbs. It appears that the Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights is now more of a "when" question than an "if" question. That is the...
