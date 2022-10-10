Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Karate Kid: Sony Announces 2024 Release Date for New Movie
The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe is continuing to thrive! The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix, and the show's stars have teased the possibility of expanding the world. While talking to ComicBook.com, Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) suggested the idea of possible prequels and spinoffs, and it looks like a new film is now underway from Sony. The company just announced Karate Kid is coming on June 7, 2024.
Gizmodo
The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2
New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!. A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary. TFW texting...
Check Out Some Of The Trailers That Premiered At New York Comic Con 2022
New York Comic Con debuted a host of new trailers from Super Mario Bros. to Star Trek, check out some of our favorite trailers. The post Check Out Some Of The Trailers That Premiered At New York Comic Con 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Essence
Marvel Studios Moves World Premiere For ‘Wakanda Forever’ To Earlier Release Date
The ‘Black Panther’ sequel will debut on Tuesday, October 25th in Los Angeles, two weeks before the film hits theaters. The highly-anticipated film Wakanda Forever, will be here sooner – much sooner – than you think. According to the movie listing platform Average Socialite, the Black...
tvinsider.com
‘Back to the Future’ Costars Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd Reunite at NYCC
Where we’re going, we don’t need roads… but we can always use reunions! And we’re happy to report that Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd treated Back to the Future fans with a chat about the movie trilogy at this year’s New York Comic Con.
msn.com
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
ComicBook
Transformers: EarthSpark Full Trailer Released
Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. The series brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, and introduces a new generation of Transformers who are the first to be born on their adopted homeworld of Earth. The series was teased at a panel last weekend at New York Comic Con, and that's where they first debuted the trailer.
Marvel Studios Pauses ‘Blade’ Movie Amid Search for New Director (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is going to take some extra time to sharpen its Blade feature project. In the wake of parting ways with director Bassam Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is pressing pause on the vampire adventure thriller that is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Mahershala Ali Says He Was "Losing Sleep" Over Blade Voice Cameo in 'The Eternals''Blade':...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek movies ranked from worst to best
The Star Trek movies are a mixed bag. The science fiction movies have been a cinematic staple since the late ’70s and have transitioned through three major eras, so it’s to be expected that there’s some fluctuation in quality. The Star Trek movie series started with the...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Really Wants Nathan Fielder to Like Him
If you enjoy the cringe comedy stylings of master manipulator and Canadian business school graduate Nathan Fielder, know that you’re not alone. In fact, you’re in company with everyone’s favorite richest man on Earth. Elon Musk also apparently feels a deep connection to Fielder’s off-kilter humor, and is sure that he could/should/would be friends with the funny man.
Keanu Reeves wants to play an iconic Marvel character
Everyone loves Keanu Reeves. The breathtaking Canadian actor, known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick series, is more than just an iconic figure on screen - he’s all in all just a really nice guy. He and Brendan Fraser probably stand as two of the most-liked movie stars out there right now - there’s a reason why people are so excited for John Wick: Chapter 4 (beyond, y’know, the fact that it’s a new John Wick movie).
Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Shared Her Thoughts About A Voyager Movie With Us Just Before Alex Kurtzman Teased Her Live-Action Return
Star Trek actress Kate Mulgrew shared some thoughts on a Voyager movie not long before the franchise announced efforts to bring her back to live-action.
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser Shows Amanda Plummer as Final Season Villain (VIDEO)
The cast for Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season gets better and better. At the show’s New York Comic Con panel today, Saturday, October 8, fans learned that Emmy-winning actress Amanda Plummer will be a big bad in the action to come. The actress, daughter of the...
ComicBook
Zack Snyder to Show Justice League in Theater for First Time Ever With Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith once again confirmed plans to bring Zack Snyder to New Jersey in 2023. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith revealed that Smodcastle Cinemas will screen Zack Snyder's Justice League, marking the first time Snyder has screened it theatrically. The screening is part of a series of screening and Q&A sessions called "Directly Responsible: Face-to-Face With Filmmakers At Smodcastle," which Smith says will feature appearances by Joe and Anthony Russo, Snyder, and Jason Reitman. It's one of a number of initiatives Smith is putting into place at his newly-purchased theater, in the hopes of making it a destination for fans.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: release date, cast, and first trailer description
All the latest on Ant-Man 3, including Kang's big-screen debut
