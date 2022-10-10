ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 39

Ronnie Hathorn
2d ago

he needs to sit down and let us continue winning the game it's a good formula right now we need not to break the formula go on and set out heal up come back in the second half of the Season you be fresh then we can do what we do PERIOD

Reply
10
Steven Fleming
1d ago

Dak should be a back up quarterback for Dallas or unload him for good he's not a good quarterback I'm a Dallas fan and I've been saying this for quite awhile

Reply
8
Johnny17
2d ago

he knows he better come back soon. if cooper rush beats the eagles i would trade dak.

Reply(4)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#Rams#American Football#Sports#Qb Dak Prescott#Rush
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?

Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy