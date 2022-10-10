ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#World Mental Health Day#Cable News Network Inc#Discovery Company
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez

Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
MOVIES
E! News

Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History

Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas Trailer Has a Mean Girls Easter Egg

Watch: Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas. What a bright time, it's the right time for a Lindsay Lohan movie and music comeback. The actress returns to her comedy roots and brings the Mean Girls nostalgia with her new rom-com Falling for Christmas. The movie's trailer, released Oct. 7, includes a recording of her singing "Jingle Bell Rock," the classic holiday tune she famously performed on stage in the 2004 cult film that made her an international superstar.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Jennifer Lawrence Said She's "Never" Doing A Film Franchise Again

Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to pick up Katniss Everdeen’s bow and arrows in the future. Though the Hunger Games movies helped make Lawrence the A-list star she is today, she made it very clear she’s moved on from blockbuster film franchises in order to focus on telling stories she’s more personally passionate about. The actor got real about how she feels about her past decisions and what movies she wants to make in the future during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival, and Jennifer Lawrence took the opportunity to proclaim she’s done with film franchises.
MOVIES
Complex

Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez’s Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’

“How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”. This is among the questions posed by Selena Gomez in the just-released trailer for director Alek Keshishian’s upcoming Apple Original Films documentary My Mind & Me. Shared on Monday, which marks World Mental Health Day, the trailer gives fans the deepest look yet at the doc set to debut on Apple TV+ next month.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy