FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish deputy indicted for reckless operation in connection with a deadly crash was driving 85 miles per hour when he smashed into the back of another driver, according to newly obtained crash reports. A grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 11, indicted deputy Cory...
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Skysail Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Deputies responded to Skysail Ave. at Mariner Dr. and determined that no was one hurt. Shell casings were seen on the ground at the...
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
brproud.com
Police pursuit ends in Livingston Parish crash; multiple injuries
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Tuesday (October 11) evening high-speed chase in Livingston Parish came to a disastrous close when the driver collided with another vehicle in a crash that left multiple people injured. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), it was around 4 p.m. when...
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for Andrew Brister, the Louisiana Tech student who hit and killed a man on Ben Hur Road last Saturday, said his client did not realize he was the person responsible until the following morning. Attorney John McLindon says he notified authorities “within hours”...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Car Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon near the southern end of Livingston Parish. According to Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian [..]
brproud.com
Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
calcasieu.info
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, on October 10, 2022, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit performed a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns St and made contact with Matthew Marchand, 47.
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified man as part of theft investigation
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help. Do you recognize the man seen in the attached pictures?. ZPD would like to speak with this person in connection with an ongoing investigation into a theft. If you know who this man is or where they are...
