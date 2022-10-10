ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

WAFB.com

Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA

