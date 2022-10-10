ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

11 tips to boost your well-being on World Mental Health Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dana Casullo
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjBlS_0iTPtEJ400

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monday is Word Mental Health Day, and it’s a chance to “ rekindle our efforts to protect and improve mental health ,” according to the World Health Organization.

Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis, with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . “Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming.”

According to the CDC , 45,979 deaths in 2020 were the result of suicide — “about one death every 11 minutes.”

In that same year, about 12.2 million U.S. adults seriously considered suicide, 3.2 million planned an attempt, and 1.2 million went through with a suicide attempt, according to the CDC.

RELATED: Doctors declare state of emergency for RI kids’ mental health

The rising cost of living and financial stress, combined with the pandemic has made it tough for many around the globe, but researchers in Britain say you’re not alone.

“The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K. about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness,” said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation .

Britain’s Mental Health Foundation studied the best ways to cope with such problems as anxiety and depression. Experts have offered the following 11 tips to boost mental health:

  • Get closer to nature
  • Learn to understand and manage your feelings
  • Talk to someone you trust for support
  • Be aware of using drugs and/or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings
  • Try to make the most of your money and get help with problem debts
  • Get more from your sleep
  • Be kind and help create a better world
  • Keep moving
  • Eat healthy food
  • Be curious and open-minded to new experiences
  • Plan things to look forward to

Experts say the stigma remains the largest barrier to effective suicide prevention.

“The main stigma is that it’s your fault if you’re struggling,” Kousoulis said.

RELATED: 988 hotline opens for mental health emergencies

But there are ways to recognize if someone needs help, and recognizing the signs is key to keeping those around you safe.

“Are there aspects of our lives that are suffering? Sleep is quite often the first one,” Kousoulis said. “Any changes in behavior, motivation at work, being invested in the relationships we have.”

Experts say it’s important for parents to listen to their kids from an early age.

According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death in 2020 among the 10-14 and 25-34 age groups.

“There is something about our society that demonizes negative emotions. You don’t want sadness, we don’t want anger, we don’t want stress, but these are valuable signs that something is going on,” Kousoulis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile

KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
KENMARE, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues

UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck man arrested after attack on officer

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he assaulted Bismarck police officers when he was found driving while under suspension. According to the Bismarck Police Department, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers attempted to take a 42-year-old Corey Hollingsworth into custody after he was found to be driving under […]
BISMARCK, ND
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health

Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Health Crisis#Tips#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Health Hacks#Lifehacks#Cdc
CBS Philly

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness, help those struggling with anxiety, depression

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day. It's aimed at raising awareness and helping people cope with increasing levels of emotional issues like anxiety and depression.Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global mental health crisis with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak. There's also a new three-digit suicide hotline, 988. It's been a tough couple of years, from coping with a pandemic to rising inflation, and it's taken a toll on mental health. "About one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," Dr. Antonis Kousoulis,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control

Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
MENTAL HEALTH
KX News

1 killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County

GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a male driver was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. The driver was […]
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
KX News

Fake jewelry scammers circulating in the New Town area

NEW TOWN (KXNET) — The New Town Police are warning area residents of a fake jewelry scam circulating in the region. Authorities say a Romanian male, traveling with his wife and children in a rental vehicle have been soliciting people at gas stations and residential areas. Police ask if you have been scammed by these […]
NEW TOWN, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy