Baseball

The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Q 105.7

Once a Superstar, This New York Yankees’ Career Has Ended in Disgrace

During the mid-2010's, there were few arms in baseball that were more feared, than Aroldis Chapman. A native of Cuba, the left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, at age 22. It didn't take long from there for "Chappy" to grow into one of the game's most dominant closers, thanks to a fastball that was touching 104 MPH on the radar gun.
daystech.org

Yankees channel 2009 World Series winners in ALDS hype show

Bring on the postseason pageantry. The New York Yankees gave the Bronx trustworthy their fair proportion of pomp and circumstance earlier than recreation 1 of the ALDS towards the Cleveland Guardians, seemingly attempting to evoke the spirit of 2009. Former Yankees ace CC Sabathia began the celebration with a ceremonial...
