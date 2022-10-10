Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes admission that’s music to Aaron Judge’s wallet
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the contract extension terms Aaron Judge turned down on Opening Day: Seven years, $213.5 million. Cashman admitted Sunday that Judge will make more than that this offseason, saying, “There’s a pot of gold there” waiting for the star right fielder this offseason.
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Sports radio legend Chris Russo unleashes epic tirade on Mets' collapse, Buck Showalter, analytics
Sports radio legend Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo went on a classic rant about the New York Mets and the team's debacle in the second half of the MLB season.
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Bob Costas will call entire ALDS between Yankees and Guardians on TBS
Legendary broadcaster Bob Costas will call an entire MLB playoff series for the first time since 2000 when he does play-by-play for the Yankees-Guardians ALDS on TBS.
Mets’ Buck Showalter’s ear check of Padres’ Joe Musgrove is ‘water under the bridge’
Bob Melvin is willing to let bygones be bygones. The San Diego Padres manager says he’s moving on from the bizarre scene in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, when New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpire to check the ears of starter Joe Musgrove for an illegal substance.
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
MLB announces start times for ALDS Games 3, 4, 5 between Guardians and Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will both take place in prime time this weekend at Progressive Field. Major League Baseball on Tuesday revealed the starting times for both games just...
Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern
Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Once a Superstar, This New York Yankees’ Career Has Ended in Disgrace
During the mid-2010's, there were few arms in baseball that were more feared, than Aroldis Chapman. A native of Cuba, the left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, at age 22. It didn't take long from there for "Chappy" to grow into one of the game's most dominant closers, thanks to a fastball that was touching 104 MPH on the radar gun.
Yankees channel 2009 World Series winners in ALDS hype show
Bring on the postseason pageantry. The New York Yankees gave the Bronx trustworthy their fair proportion of pomp and circumstance earlier than recreation 1 of the ALDS towards the Cleveland Guardians, seemingly attempting to evoke the spirit of 2009. Former Yankees ace CC Sabathia began the celebration with a ceremonial...
Guardians vs. Yankees: Game 1 of the ALDS by the numbers
NEW YORK -- The Yankees lead the ALDS over the Guardians, 1-0, following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory at Yankee Stadium. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night. Here are some numbers to dwell on from the game. GUARDIANS.
