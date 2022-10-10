Read full article on original website
Related
Maryville woman hospitalized after SUV strikes deer
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Kevin J. Rankin, 68, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 three miles northwest of Barnard. The SUV struck a deer. Nodaway...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
Jeep rolls after St. Joe teen, fixing her hair, let passenger steer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two Missouri teens were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 15-year-old St. Joseph girl was southbound on Highway 371 at SE Barnett Road. The driver of the Jeep was...
Missouri woman injured after pickup, car crash
CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30a.m. Monday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Steven D. Sander, 60, Cowgill, was westbound on MO 116 one mile west of MO 13. The pickup attempted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
Vehicle struck man on bicycle in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International passenger vehicle driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, Clearmont, was westbound on Route JJ two miles west of Hopkins. The driver's vision was obscured...
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
2 hospitalized after Daviess County pickup crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 2010 Ford F150 driven by Austin W. Constant, 31, Hot Springs, Arkansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 seven miles south of Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the right...
RELATED PEOPLE
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
King City man injured after rear-end crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford passenger vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Union Star boy was northbound on U.S. 169 four miles south of King City. The Ford crested a hill...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
Emporia gazette.com
Missouri woman suffers serious injuries in rollover
A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
4 in custody after shots fired at police during Kansas City chase
KANAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after a high-speed chase on a Kansas City-area interstate. Just after 10:30a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a vehicle at Truman and Menown they believed may have been involved in an armed disturbance earlier in the day, according to a media release from police.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 2