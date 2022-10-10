ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

11 tips to boost your well-being on World Mental Health Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dana Casullo
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIy5V_0iTPqzAo00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monday is Word Mental Health Day, and it’s a chance to “ rekindle our efforts to protect and improve mental health ,” according to the World Health Organization.

Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis, with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . “Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming.”

According to the CDC , 45,979 deaths in 2020 were the result of suicide — “about one death every 11 minutes.”

In that same year, about 12.2 million U.S. adults seriously considered suicide, 3.2 million planned an attempt, and 1.2 million went through with a suicide attempt, according to the CDC.

988 hotline sees increased use in first months

The rising cost of living and financial stress, combined with the pandemic has made it tough for many around the globe, but researchers in Britain say you’re not alone.

“The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K. about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness,” said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation .

Britain’s Mental Health Foundation studied the best ways to cope with such problems as anxiety and depression. Experts have offered the following 11 tips to boost mental health:

  • Get closer to nature
  • Learn to understand and manage your feelings
  • Talk to someone you trust for support
  • Be aware of using drugs and/or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings
  • Try to make the most of your money and get help with problem debts
  • Get more from your sleep
  • Be kind and help create a better world
  • Keep moving
  • Eat healthy food
  • Be curious and open-minded to new experiences
  • Plan things to look forward to

Experts say the stigma remains the largest barrier to effective suicide prevention.

“The main stigma is that it’s your fault if you’re struggling,” Kousoulis said.

Peer counseling program offers new approach to mental health care

But there are ways to recognize if someone needs help, and recognizing the signs is key to keeping those around you safe.

“Are there aspects of our lives that are suffering? Sleep is quite often the first one,” Kousoulis said. “Any changes in behavior, motivation at work, being invested in the relationships we have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nyyB_0iTPqzAo00

Experts say it’s important for parents to listen to their kids from an early age. According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death in 2020 among the 10-14 and 25-34 age groups.

“There is something about our society that demonizes negative emotions. You don’t want sadness, we don’t want anger, we don’t want stress, but these are valuable signs that something is going on,” Kousoulis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health

Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Health Crisis#Tips#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Health Hacks#Lifehacks#Cdc
artofhealthyliving.com

5 Common Mental Health Disorders In Teens

In an unstable world, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked mass uncertainty and uneasiness across the globe, nearly everyone was affected by increased levels of depression and anxiety that permeated for nearly two years as humanity searched for answers. Some underlying issues were brought to the surface through forced isolation and being robbed of social interaction as well.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers

A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
AGRICULTURE
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control

Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
MENTAL HEALTH
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy