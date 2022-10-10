Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
La Banque Postale automates regulatory reporting with Regnology
Regtech specialist Regnology has been selected by La Banque Postale, France’s postal bank, to automate its reporting processes. Abacus360 Banking, Regnology’s flagship regulatory reporting and management platform, will become La Banque Postale’s single reporting platform for the European and French reporting regimes. The vendor says it was...
fintechfutures.com
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
fintechfutures.com
Bank North sells lending business to LHV UK as it winds down operations
Bank North, a challenger bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UK, has reached an agreement on the sale of its lending business to fellow challenger LHV UK. Start-up venture Bank North has recently failed to raise enough capital to progress with its bank licence application, and as a result it is shutting shop. LHV UK, in the meantime, is progressing with its application to obtain a full banking licence in the UK.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Is paperless trade within our grasp?
Digital trade finance has the potential to transform how we do business across borders. But it’s not currently the norm. Why is this? Particularly in an industry that has already made such transformative leaps to digitise every other way that we pay and are paid. What needs to change?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com
US fintech funding round-up: OatFi, Fintor and StandardC
The Friday funding round-up for this week includes three fintech start-ups based in the US – OatFi, Fintor and StandardC. Fintech start-up OatFi has emerged from stealth with $8 million in seed funding led by QED Investors. Also participating in the round were existing investors Portage Ventures, Picus Capital...
fintechfutures.com
OakNorth Bank buys 50% stake in specialist lender ASK Partners
UK-based OakNorth Bank has purchased 50% of ASK Partners’ shares in a corporate transaction that has received regulatory approval from the UK regulators, Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2016, ASK Partners is a specialist lender which claims to have enabled over £1 billion...
fintechfutures.com
MFS Africa implements ThetaRay’s solution to detect financial crimes
MFS Africa, the largest digital payments hub in Africa, has partnered with ThetaRay to deploy its transaction monitoring technology to protect it from financial crimes. ThetaRay will provide MFS Africa its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, Sonar, which includes an artificial intelligence (AI) led anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring and sanctions list screening.
fintechfutures.com
MarketFinance nets £30m credit facility from Israeli investment group Viola
UK-based fintech platform for payments and credit, MarketFinance, has secured £30 million in credit facility from an Israeli tech investment group, Viola. Viola had previously invested £75 million in the company to support its entry into the business loans segment. With the new facility, MarketFinance aims to expand its business-to-business (B2B) pay later embedded finance offering – providing credit worth up to £240 million per year on rolling 45-90 day terms to UK small and medium size enterprises (SMEs).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fintechfutures.com
Santander UK launches in-app service to help customers manage their home
Santander UK has launched My Home Manager in its mobile app, a new service for mortgage customers to help them manage “all aspects” of their home. The new service includes features such as viewing the home value estimate (updated every three months) and mortgage balance, checking the home’s energy performance certificate (EPC) rating and making home repairs.
fintechfutures.com
Prudential and Google Cloud team for health and financial inclusion in Asia and Africa
Multinational insurance group Prudential has turned to Google Cloud “to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa”. Prudential says it will leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities, infrastructure, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance user engagement of Pulse, Prudential’s health and wealth platform.
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
Comments / 0