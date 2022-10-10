ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: USC at Utah odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
 2 days ago
The USC Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) square off against the Utah Utes (4-2, 2-1) Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at USC vs. Utah school odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Trojans have performed well under new coach Lincoln Riley as they’ve defeated 5 of their first 6 opponents by 13 or more points. QB Caleb Williams has been stellar, throwing for 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and 1 interception while adding 178 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Utes were able to reel off 4 straight wins following a Week 1 loss to Florida before falling 42-32 at UCLA in Week 6. Utah has gotten solid play from QB Cameron Rising as he’s thrown for 1,440 yards, 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while also rushing for 248 yards and another 3 touchdowns.

USC is No. 6 and Utah is No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

USC at Utah odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:37 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): OTB
  • Against the spread (ATS): USC +4.5 (-115) | Utah -4.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 59.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: USC 6-0 | Utah 4-2
  • ATS: USC 4-2 | Utah 4-2
  • O/U: USC 3-3 | Utah 4-2

USC vs. Utah head-to-head

This Saturday will be the 21st all-time matchup between the Trojans and the Utes. USC has a 13-7 edge so far in the series.

The Trojans have won 3 of the last 5 meetings with the Utes, though Utah won last year’s matchup 42-26. USC and Utah had faced each other only once when both teams were ranked and the Utes who secured a 24-21 victory at home in 2014.

