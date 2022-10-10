Read full article on original website
Soria saves penalty in Getafe’s 0-0 derby draw at Rayo
MADRID (AP) — Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the Spanish league. Rayo dominated possession but got no closer to scoring than Óscar Trejo’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute that Soria blocked. Trejo was sent to the spot after Fabrizio Angileri committed a handball in the area. The draw in the Madrid derby left Rayo in 10th place. Getafe inched into 14th place.
Patrick Vieira celebrates his African identity while criticizing football’s lack of diversity in management
For many, the name Patrick Vieira brings to mind one of the most dominant midfielders in English Premier League history. For others, it conjures an image of a player at the heart of a French national side that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. To the younger generation,...
