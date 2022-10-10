MADRID (AP) — Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the Spanish league. Rayo dominated possession but got no closer to scoring than Óscar Trejo’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute that Soria blocked. Trejo was sent to the spot after Fabrizio Angileri committed a handball in the area. The draw in the Madrid derby left Rayo in 10th place. Getafe inched into 14th place.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO