ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown’s tallest building￼

By Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nBu8_0iTPkpYw00

Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026.

Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company’s new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city’s tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.

The new Mutual building is projected to be 677-feet-tall. That would make it 43 feet taller than the First National building that opened in 2002.

Mutual didn’t set out to build the city’s tallest building, but Blackledge said he’s proud of the impact the project will have on Omaha’s downtown and its image.

All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

“I think people see skylines and it does create an impression of all the things we want Omaha to be perceived as — a vibrant, growing, thriving place where people can live and work and prosper,” he said.

The new building will be designed to hold roughly 2,400 of the company’s 4,000 headquarters workers at any one time, reflecting the rise of working from home. It will also be a little less than half the size of Mutual current 1.7 million-square-foot headquarters complex in midtown Omaha.

In conjunction with the Mutual project, Omaha leaders have pledged to build a $306-million-dollar, 3-mile-long streetcar line to connect midtown with downtown by sometime in 2026.

And Omaha will pay nearly $100 million to build a parking garage on the first 15 floors of the building that will be able to hold 2,200 vehicles. Mutual will lease the garage from the city to use it during the day, but the parking spaces will be available to the public during off hours.

Coming Soon: Sioux City cat café makes progress

The city also is also spending $1 million to demolish the old downtown library to clear the way for Mutual’s new tower, and it has approved roughly $60 million in tax-increment financing to help the company pay for the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Building#Mutual Of Omaha#Business Industry#Linus Business#First National Bank
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Where can I get good cinnamon rolls in Omaha?

I had a really good one at Hardy’s coffee in Benson last week. The employee serving me said they make them daily. (u/photobanana) There's this Jimmy guy, runs a cinnamon roll shop at the mall here in Omaha. It's all good, man. (u/PrintableKanjiEmblem)
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy