ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Powers
Person
Orrin Hatch
Person
Roma Downey
Person
Gary Herbert
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Jeff Judkins
Person
Larry King
Person
Mitt Romney
ksl.com

Utah archaeologists help to restore the land of the Bear River Massacre

PRESTON, Idaho — Some archaeologists from the University of Utah are helping prepare the site of the 1863 Bear River Massacre to be restored to what it once was. Located just north of Preston, a piece of land known for a massive tragedy is beginning to have its greater history uncovered — something important to people like Brad Parry.
PRESTON, ID
BYU Newsnet

Young single adults reflect on experiences as YSA bishopric members

Young single adults are reflecting on time in YSA bishoprics after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handbook change in March 2021 allowed for young single adult males to hold bishopric counsellor callings. The General Handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was updated to...
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Vivint Smart Home founder announces gift to Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare held a press conference Monday at their new Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi. At the event, Todd Pedersen, founder of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife Andie Pedersen announced a $35 million gift to support Intermountain’s “Primary Promise” to build the nation's model health system for children.
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Bakery#Long Family#Family Tradition#Food Drink#Backer S Pastry Shop#German
Post Register

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions

More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy