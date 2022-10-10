'Explosions and flames': Five displaced after fire sparks at Colorado Springs homeless camp

Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Bales

A fire that sparked early on Monday morning at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs has been extinguished, according to officials from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department.

Firefighting crews were notified of a fire burning in the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South just before 2 AM. The blaze was located on a 1.37-acre plot of vacant land.

According to a report from KRDO, several small explosions were reported during the incident.

"There were explosions, cars, generators, and propane tanks. I saw them, not just heard flames, and metal went up into the air," said Jonathan Bales, a witness that lives near where the fire took place.

According to a spokesperson from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, the blaze destroyed several RVs, cars, and boats, and displaced at least five people. Those individuals are being assisted by American Red Cross.

Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Bales

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.