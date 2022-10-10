ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

'Explosions and flames': Five displaced after fire sparks at Colorado Springs homeless camp

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVtQv_0iTPkELP00
Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Bales

A fire that sparked early on Monday morning at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs has been extinguished, according to officials from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department.

Firefighting crews were notified of a fire burning in the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South just before 2 AM. The blaze was located on a 1.37-acre plot of vacant land.

According to a report from KRDO, several small explosions were reported during the incident.

"There were explosions, cars, generators, and propane tanks. I saw them, not just heard flames, and metal went up into the air," said Jonathan Bales, a witness that lives near where the fire took place.

According to a spokesperson from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, the blaze destroyed several RVs, cars, and boats, and displaced at least five people. Those individuals are being assisted by American Red Cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhfyG_0iTPkELP00
Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Bales

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Homeless camp fire nearly burns down nearby neighborhood

A fire chief in El Paso County is upset after a fire at a homeless camp nearly burned down a nearby neighborhood. The fire broke out early Monday morning. Stratmoor Hills Fire Chief Shawn Bittle said the area is the site of what he called a "notorious homeless city" and said the county needs to intervene. "I have approximately 40 firefighters and multiple law enforcement officers here on scene risking their lives for something that is 100% preventable," said Bittle. The trustee of a property in the Stratmoor Hills area said he hasn't been out to the land in over three years and...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Bridge closure Wednesday in Fountain due to structural repairs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bridge located over Fountain Creek near the 7/11 on South Santa Fe Ave. will be closed Wednesday. This closure begins at 9a.m. and will wrap up by 4p.m. while the Colorado Department of Transportation works to complete structural repairs. Detours will be in place but officials advise to expect delays The post Bridge closure Wednesday in Fountain due to structural repairs appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Propane#Accident#Krdo#American Red Cross
OutThere Colorado

A dozen puppies discovered in trunk of car in Colorado Springs neighborhood anger neighbors

When Jackie Sarchett discovered a dozen puppies locked in the trunk of a car on Saturday afternoon, she called police. They told her they couldn’t do anything, she said. A couple passing by called animal control. A spokesman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the organization followed procedure in handling the matter and is satisfied with the outcome. Sarchett is not. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. KRDO "When it comes time for winter, I think it The post CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are calling on the Colorado Springs Police Department to further investigate and potentially discipline officers following a 13 Investigates story involving police body-worn camera video. 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you" before a highly contentious The post Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday. The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team and Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street

There is no word yet on the names of those victims. Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October. Updated: 53...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death investigation after man found dead in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead near the corner of North Dayton Avenue and East 1st Street in Pueblo late Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers were notified of a body found near railroad tracks by N. Dayton Ave. Detectives claimed the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Springs police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for a gunman following a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road after receiving a 911 call just after 11 p.m. The residents told police a car drove past their home and someone inside started shooting. The extent of damage is unclear, but police say the suspect or suspects fired at the victims’ house and vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes

The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy